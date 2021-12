Last season the Forest Lake boys Nordic ski team fell just short in its goal of defending its state title. And rest assured, the Rangers have not forgotten that fact. “Last year is definitely a motivation for this season,” coach Ryan Wright said. “Speaking to the captains, you can hear that hunger, that desperation to not repeat what happened last year. It motivates them, and it pushes them every day.”

FOREST LAKE, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO