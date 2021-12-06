ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Let’s Try It! with See’s Candies and the Teddy Bear Toss

By WTVO
 4 days ago

Meet Trudy Clark, one of the Rockford Icehogs’ biggest fans who is ready to rock the ice this weekend at the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Trudy and Michelle are talking teddy bears and See’s Candies Limited Edition Holiday Bordeaux candies

ROCKFORD, IL
