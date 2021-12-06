Let’s Try It! with See’s Candies and the Teddy Bear Toss
Meet Trudy Clark, one of the Rockford Icehogs’ biggest fans who is ready to rock the ice this weekend at the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Trudy and Michelle are talking teddy bears and See’s Candies Limited Edition Holiday Bordeaux candiesCopyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
