Iowa QB Announces Transfer, Mother's Post on Facebook Suggests Why He Left

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

On Sunday, quarterback Deuce Hogan announced he was transferring from Iowa after two seasons with the program. He entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, though.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that I will be transferring from the University of Iowa," he wrote. "Due to some unforeseen circumstances, I believe that it is in my best interest to explore new opportunities. I'm forever grateful for this chapter of my life and specifically grateful for my teammates.

"I have built relationships that will last a lifetime and I am beyond grateful to have met the men on this team," he continued. "To all the Hawkeye fans ... ya'll are truly unbelievable and it breaks my heart that I did not get to play for you."

He finished the note by adding his recruitment is "100% open." Hogan redshirted in 2020 without getting a single snap and did not appear in a game in 2021 either. Despite not appearing in a single game, there may be another reason why Hogan left the Hawkeyes.

In a Facebook post, Hogan's mother, Amy, wrote that her son is leaving the program because of a joke made by coach Kirk Ferentz during a press conference.

"Deuce did not leave Iowa because of playing time... The head coach slandered him in a press conference," she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Very out of character for the coach... he was trying to be funny... unfortunately, there was no backtracking on his mistake. He has since apologized to Deuce, the team, and the media. But Deuce cannot play for him... and everyone in the facility understands why."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyNNa_0dFkJUng00

She is referring to a November press conference when Ferentz was speaking on how both his starting quarterback and backup had the flu one particular week. He was asked who would start if neither could play the next game.

"If it was Deuce, with all due respect to Deuce, I might've stayed in Iowa City," he said after the away game, per The Gazette's John Steppe.

The press conference was directly after Iowa's 28–21 win over Nebraska. The following week, the Hawkeyes lost to the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship 42–3 where Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla combined for 176 passing yards and one interception on 37 passing attempts.

Comments / 13

224valk
4d ago

It's been long enough for the FERENTZ clan! BF has had 5yrs to GET HIS FEET UNDER HIM?? The OC job is WAY over his ability!! Dad will never demote his boy SO THEY MUST BOTH GO NOW!! We win despite poor coaching! Run the same dive play 20 times a game, because it has to work at some point! Right! I was going ( at start of season) to attend our bowl game this yr. No way I want to watch our gr8 defense get disrespected by Brian's play calling again!! SEEN ENUFF!!

Reply
8
Thomas Edward True
4d ago

so that isn't what a coach should feel or even say even as a joke i would not play for a coach like that.But thats my personal feelings

Reply(1)
8
Ross Kendall
4d ago

You know, you're supposed to be in college to get an education. If football is the only reason you went to Iowa, then you're doing it all wrong. And the coach said something that hurt your feelings. Barf!!!

Reply(2)
5
