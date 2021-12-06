ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking to buy a Christmas tree? Local vendor says you better act fast

By Nancy Harty
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — If you’re holding off on buying your Christmas tree, you may not want to wait much longer.

Sales the first two weekends of the season have been very busy, said Doug Handel.

His family business, L & M Tree and Wreath out of Medford, Wisconsin , sells Christmas trees at lots in Jefferson Park, Evanston, Naperville, Villa Park, Bartlett, Palatine and Roselle.

Handel said there’s a shortage of trees this year because of increased demand, bad weather and a shortage of truck drivers.
Fewer people traveling during COVID-19 means more people buying trees because they’ll be home for the holidays
.
He said a late frost last spring killed off new growth and a truck driver shortage are contributing to the problem.

If necessary, Handel said he’ll cut more trees but anticipates other sellers without such resources will run out.

