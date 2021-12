The No. 10 Iowa Western men’s basketball team used a big first half to beat No. 19 Ellsworth 70-54 in Iowa Falls on Wednesday. “They made a couple runs at us in the second half,” Chad Van Riessen said. “I thought our guys did a great job of setting the tempo and when they got on a run, we answered back. Once we established our lead early, it felt like we controlled the game from that point on.”

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO