FM 106.1 Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon--2021

 4 days ago
Today’s biggest country stars have joined the Love Music. Stop Cancer. campaign to help St. Jude kids. You’ve seen artists like Carrie Underwood, Brett Eldredge, Maren Morris, Lady A, and so many more wearing the new tee. When you become a St. Jude monthly donor, you’ll get your very own shirt!

When you give 19 dollars per month, you make it possible for St. Jude to care for the world’s sickest kids. I’m so thankful that St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. You can help by becoming a Partner in Hope and when you do, you’ll get this awesome new, Love. Music. Stop Cancer. shirt. You can see how many people have joined the movement when you check out the hashtag #MusicGives.

Be a part of the Wisconsin Cares for Kids St. Jude Radio-a-thon with FM106.1 this year by becoming a Partner In Hope! Call 1-800-399-5946 or text PARTNER to 626262 from 6am to 6pm on Thursday, December 9th and Friday, December 10th during our Radio-a-thon and help the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Donate now!

Thank you to our partners:

CMT

St. Jude’s Country Cares Campaign Launches A New “Love Music, Stop Cancer” T-Shirt

Hundreds of country celebrities and influencers like Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Maren Morris, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, and more are lining up to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a new “Love Music, Stop Cancer” campaign t-shirt. The Arlington, VA-based medical facility is a respected leader fighting to understand, treat, and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
WAMU

St. Jude Makes Big Promises. Do They Hold Up?

If you own a television, there’s a good chance you’ve seen commercials for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Its ads feature well-known celebrities like Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Aniston. It fundraises on this promise: “Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”
WREG

Heroes carry St. Jude passed $100M fundraising milestone

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– St. Jude announced Thursday its Heroes have hit the $100 million fundraising milestone ahead of their Memphis marathon this Saturday. This year’s St. Jude marathon is in person once again after going virtual last year due to COVID, making this year’s event as important as ever. “The pandemic didn’t stop kids from getting […]
rheaheraldnews.com

LOCAL TAEKWONDO ACADEMY RAISES OVER $6,000 IN ST. JUDE FUNDRAISER

(Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 edition) Over 60 members from the Johnson’s TaeKwonDo Academy recently participated in the 7th Annual Kids’ Kickin’ for a Cure Board Break-a-Thon hosted in October. The students raised $6200.00 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital & broke over 500 wooden boards (which represents their fight against beating cancer).Organizers from the Academy were excited their students collected donations from many people throughout the Dayton community. An event by kids for kids. Participants present in the TOP PHOTO in no particular order are Beau Brady, Bryson Rich, King Arthur, Kanon Varner, Cree Dye, Andrea Valencia, Mason Sager, Emma Rich, Skylynn Dixon, Bentley Ingram, Tyler Hughes, Coby Frye, Katie Kile, Bentley Scott, Arianna Miranda, Abigail Stinnett, Cody Barringer, Erika Hall, Journey Childers, Samantha Slack and Braydon McClure. BOTTOM PHOTO: Proudly holding up the ‘Big Check’ to St. Jude Hospital are Felicity Johnson (left) and Serenity Johnson (right).
iheart.com

The Bobby Bones Show Annual St. Jude Radiothon Set For December 9th & 10th

The Bobby Bones Show's Annual St. Jude Radiothon is back again! The show's big days of performances and limited edition #PIMPINJOY shirts happens Thursday (December 9th) and Friday (December 10th). Both days the show will be different than the usual show as the team focuses on St. Jude stories, talking to patients, and sharing live performances from several artists.
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon Caring for Kids preparing for Christmas Break

Carbon Caring for Kids is preparing for a long school holiday with the Christmas Break coming up and they are in need of donations. Coordinator, Marcie Loveless took time to come into Castle Country Radio to talk about the “Meal Kits” needed for the holiday break. “Covid has kind of...
Kait 8

Runners prepare for 20th Annual St. Jude Marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands of runners will lace up their shoes to run for the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Saturday. Friday, runners from 72 countries and all 50 states made their way to the Renasant Convention Center in preparation for the big day. “We...
