Good morning, folks! We hope you like New Year’s in Orlando, because that’s exactly where Kentucky Football is expected to spend the start of 2022. The final CFB Playoff rankings will drop this weekend, and it won’t take long after that for the dozens of bowl games to find their suitors. If you look around the national media, the consensus has the ‘Cats heading back to the Citrus Bowl for the second time in four years. Even the ones who don’t think UK makes the Citrus Bowl still have them bowling in the state of Florida.

