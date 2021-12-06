WWYDW(ME): Should The Oilers Claim Riley Nash?

All afternoon, I was walking my house asking the Hockey Gords for a little support to help our beloved Edmonton Oilers understand that the hockey game started right at 7pm rather than whatever time it was when the third period got going. It was a small ask of the almighty and powerful Hockey Gords, but I felt like it was an important wish nonetheless. The concern, obviously, is that the Oilers couldn’t get themselves going against two bad teams in the Kraken and Kings, and I didn’t want to find out what would happen if they weren’t ready to go against an actual playoff team. Yet, despite the warnings and chatter and everyone in the city knowing that the slow starts are a problem, the Oilers couldn’t keep it together for more than a minute and 11 seconds before giving up a goal. Then, instead of getting pissed off and fighting tooth and nail to battle back, some sloppy defending in the defensive zone allowed the Wild to go up by a pair before the period was even halfway through. Another great start, boys. My sizeable list of complaints aside, the Oilers had a decent period in the offensive zone but they just couldn’t find a way to get one through Talbot, making the first period an incredibly frustrating 20 minutes to get through.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO