Vernon Township auditor races decided

Crawford County Board of Elections met briefly Monday at noon to settle two separate auditor races in Vernon Township that tied due to write-ins last month.

The two races — one for a four-year term and one for a two-year term — each ended in a tie. In both races, there were seven candidates who received one vote each. The same seven candidates each received one vote for the four-year term and the two-year term, according to Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the board.

On Nov. 29, the Board of of Elections conducted public blind drawings of lots using numbered balls to determine winners in more than 60 various races spread out among 45 of the county’s 68 precincts. Those races each had ended in ties through write-in votes. The public drawings to break those ties were held at noon Monday in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.

While a six-year term for Vernon Township auditor was among the races decided in the Nov. 29 tie-breaking procedure, the four-year and two-year ties were apparently overlooked, according to Soff.

"They were on the ballot, but when going through the list they inadvertently got left off the casting of lots," he said. "There was a seven-way tie in each race, but four of the people in each race declined wanting to accept it to be part of the process."

The board followed the same public blind drawing procedure Monday using ping pong balls in deciding the two races. There were the same three candidates in each race — Daniel Mullin, Daniel M. Jenkins and Paul Huber.

Mullin was drawn as the winner of the four-year auditor post while Huber was drawn as the winner of the two-year post.

Drawing of the two races Monday doesn't affect the county's certification of election results.

"We only certified the results which were a tie as seven people each received one vote," Soff said, noting the settlement of the tie is a separate issue.

