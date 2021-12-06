ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Pioneering Black Women From St. Louis To Be Honored By The Griot Museum Of Black History

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064zsJ_0dFkH46r00

It goes without saying that Black women can be considered the creators of what we call Black history, from literally birthing our African American icons to getting things done with their own bare hands.

A portion of that work can easily be accredited to some of the many pioneering women that hail from St. Louis, Missouri — Maya Angelou, Josephine Baker, Fontella Bass, and Jackie Joyner-Kersee are just a few that come to mind — and they’ll soon be honored as a collective for making contributions to the culture by way of The Griot Museum Of Black History’s latest initiative.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Billed as the “Black HerStory Initiative,” The Griot Museum will use grant money received as part of The Monument Lab Re:Generation team to create awareness with help from local artists and activists on how much Black women have helped build the area. The Griot split a total of $1 million with 10 other organizations, each getting $100,000 to spend, with a goal to bring forth a new generation of monuments for female pioneers.

Lead by museum founder Lois D. Conley, the Black HerStory Initiative will also see collaborative efforts from Eric Ellingsen, Precious Musa, De Nichols, Andrew Olden, Darian Wigfall, Tracy Williams, and Alana Marie Woodson.

Based off a brief summary of the project on Monument Lab, their initiative states, “ Black Herstory Initiative , a community-driven process in partnership with the Griot Museum, seeks to honor living Black women whose contributions span political, social, and cultural spheres through the collection of oral histories and the installation of ‘memory walks’ across numerous neighborhoods of the city.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The $100K will be spent towards erecting monuments in honor of St. Louis natives Pearlie Evans and Mary Meachum. Evans served as a prominent Civil Rights activist and top aide to Missouri’s inaugural African-American congressman, Bill Clay, and Meachum was an abolitionist in the 1800s that not only helped free slaves through the legendary Underground Railroad but also used her affluence to help buy the freedom of 20 enslaved people with help from husband, John Berry Meachum.

May the future continue to be female!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src="https://blackamericaweb.com" id="635545" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
kcur.org

St. Louis-born Josephine Baker will be the first Black woman inducted into France's Panthéon

Born in St. Louis in 1906, Josephine Baker became an international star after moving to France in the 1930s. She became a French citizen in 1937. Tomorrow, Baker, who died in 1975, will receive France’s highest honor: induction into the Panthéon mausoleum in Paris. Her remains will stay in Monaco, and a cenotaph will honor the renowned singer, dancer, resistance fighter and civil rights activist at the Panthéon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Jack Hadley Black History Museum teams up with Salvation Army

The Jack Hadley Black History Museum is teaming up with the local chapter of the Salvation Army for the spirit of giving this holiday season. Any guest who comes to the Jack Hadley Black History Museum this December can receive free admission by donating to the Salvation Army "Red Kettle" inside the museum.
THOMASVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
WBUR

Two Joseph Moores — one Black, one white — inspire NY Tenement Museum to explore Black history

New York City's Tenement Museum is expanding its mission. When it opened 1988, the museum devoted the Orchard Street tenement building to recreating the immigrant experience by exploring the lives of the immigrant families who lived in the five-storey, 22-apartment building in the 19th and 20 centuries. Because no Black families lived at 97 Orchard St., the area's Black community was not a major focus — until now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
finance-commerce.com

Revitalizing Black neighborhoods by preserving their history

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Jevonte Porter grew up hearing family stories about a bustling era of arts and business in the Orange Mound section of Memphis, Tennessee. After World War II, locals flocked to performance spaces like the W.C. Handy Theater; those without tickets often sold hot dogs or other goods on the busy streets outside venues.
REAL ESTATE
stlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: CAM commemorates World AIDS Day and St. Louis’ history with the disease

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. This year marks 40 years since the first known HIV/AIDS diagnosis in the United States. Researchers believe the first cases of AIDS stems further back than 1981, as evident in the death of Robert Rayford in 1969 in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Jackie Joyner Kersee
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County's Black history museum to host fundraiser to support goal of moving into permanent home

As the African American Museum of Bucks County prepares to move into its first permanent home, the mobile history and culture museum is hosting a fundraiser on Dec. 2. In partnership with the Parx Casino, the inaugural Building Our Dream cocktail reception fundraiser’s proceeds will go toward repairing the two structures on the Boone Farm property in Middletown Township.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
unc.edu

Sharing Black History and Culture

Saskia Staimpel at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History. (Photo by Donn Young) Saskia Staimpel lived all over the world — Argentina, Venezuela and Thailand — before her family moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina, right before she started high school. She speaks Spanish fluently (her mother is from Ecuador).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Post and Courier

SC's Black history calendar honors health care trailblazers, other outstanding residents

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's 2022 African American History Calendar celebrates the health care contributions of Black trailblazers since the late 1800s, educating the public about civil rights strides in the lifesaving industry long before COVID-19. The health care theme was chosen as a way to "help recognize and uplift those that have given so much during a worldwide time of need," state education Superintendent Molly Spearman wrote in her letter accompanying the annual calendar distributed to classrooms, churches and community centers statewide.
COLUMBIA, SC
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Black History#Ione#African American#Instagram Twitter#Griot#Monument Lab
KIVI-TV

Black Santa visits the Idaho Black History Museum

BOISE, Idaho — Black Santa originated in Atlanta, Georgia and when the Barber family moved to Portland nearly a decade ago they wanted to continue this tradition. During the holiday season, this family travels around the northwest spreading and on Saturday they made a stop at the Idaho Black History Museum.
ADA COUNTY, ID
pasadenavoice.com

Black History Unleashed

Join the Frederick Douglass Foundation of Maryland in Severna Park, Maryland, for an evening celebrating the teaching of Black history in our schools. Many of us believe that Black History can be a magnificent tool to help equip our students with the historical framework to encourage and inspire them to pursue great things in our nation.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Mother Jones

Dear White People: Here’s How to Honor Native Americans

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. November is my annual season of ambivalence. Although I love autumn, its poignant air of loss and the promise of renewal, it has the bittersweet distinction of also being Native American history month.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Post

Black Americans have long envisioned and created spaces of sanctuary

On a plot of land near Toomsboro, Ga., three dozen people gathered last December to say “farewell” to 2020 and its uniquely grim events, including the disproportionate toll of the coronavirus pandemic on Black Americans and the violent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. These African American families hoped that the new year would bring protection from injustices. To this end, they secured roughly 100 acres, built a refuge and named it “Freedom.” Theirs was to be a safe space where they and others like them could thrive.
SOCIETY
reviewjournal.com

Neon Museum mural honors Las Vegas pioneers

Liberace and Sammy Davis Jr.? Everybody knows about the impact they had on Las Vegas. But Kenny Kerr, Theodora Boyd, Paul Revere Williams and Betty Willis? Or Oscar Gonzalez, Denise Scott Brown and Raul Rodriguez? They’re cultural groundbreakers, too, even if learning about their accomplishments might require a deeper dive into local history than most Southern Nevadans usually take.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

205
Followers
493
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy