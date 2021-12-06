ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Credit & Financial Literacy Webinar For Ages 14-25 in Charlotte!

By TheOlympiaDShow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpvPq_0dFkGka700

Source: blackCAT / Getty


It’s never too early to teach our kids how to mind their money!  So, Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee Education & Young Leaders Subcommittee are presenting the Credit & Financial Webinar:  Helping Youth Build Their Financial Portfolio.  It’s for students and young adults between the ages of 14-25.  They will cover various subjects like why good credit is important and 5 ways to improve your credit.  Call Gwen at 704-336-1500 to reserve you and your child’s seat!

Kroger Co. to Build High-Tech Fulfillment Center in Concord, Crating Nearly 700 Jobs Locally

Kroger Co. will build a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Cabarrus County, creating nearly 700 jobs locally, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday. One of the largest grocery store retailers is bringing nearly 700 jobs to the city of Concord over the next five years to support the fulfillment center. “As e-commerce continues to grow, I’m […]
CONCORD, NC
