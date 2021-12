Don't let Mesprit get away! Here's how to catch this wily Legendary. Mesprit just won’t sit still. This Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will escape almost as quickly as it appears. There are plenty of Pokemon that run away from battle, but this is one of the most annoying — and there are ways to stop it from leaving so you can freely toss Pokeballs at it. Below we’ll share some of our strategies, and you’ll want to keep these useful abilities in mind for the future. There’s always a need to have utility Pokemon on your team that can get things done.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO