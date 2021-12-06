ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeo’s Flyers Need to Capture An Identity

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Right now, you look at our group. Our identity is…we don’t have an identity.” Claude Giroux; 12/6/2021. Before tonight’s game against the Colorado Avalance, that was Claude Giroux. It’s been eight straight losses for the Philadelphia Flyers, leading to the firings of Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien. Chuck Fletcher decided a...

NHL

Vigneault fired as coach of Flyers, replaced by Yeo

Was 74-54-19 in three seasons, guided Philadelphia to second round of 2020 playoffs. Alain Vigneault was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. The 60-year-old was in his third season. He was replaced by assistant Mike Yeo. Assistant Michel Therrien was also fired. The Flyers (8-10-4) have lost...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Everything you need to know about Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo

The Alain Vigneault era is over. The Flyers have officially fired Vigneault as head coach after Sunday night’s demoralizing 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, extending the team’s losing streak to eight games. With Vigneault gone, the Flyers are now embarking on a search to find a full-time replacement...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers Lack Identity In Worst Start of Vigneault Era

A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers defense was the primary culprit. The inability to stabilize the defensive pairings was dreadful. It bled into the goaltending and penalty kill. Now, it’s the goaltending and penalty kill that are the backbone of the Flyers. Philadelphia seemingly scores as many goals shorthanded as...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers drop sixth straight game in search of an identity

Both teams entered tonight’s contest with an unsavory record as of late. The New Jersey Devils are 1-2-2 in their last five games while the Philadelphia Flyers are winless. It’s the first losing streak of its kind during the Alain Vigneault era. A loss tonight would give the Flyers their first six-game losing streak since Dave Hakstol.
NHL
Minnesota State
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers GM Fletcher: Injuries aside, ‘we need to play better’

VOORHEES, N.J. – If it’s both optimism and pessimism you’re looking for regarding the Flyers, there’s no need to go beyond general manager Chuck Fletcher. During a Tuesday press briefing at the Flyers Training Center, Fletcher provided some encouraging news about injured players and why their return could help the team get out of its current six-game winless streak.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from Sunday’s Flyers-Devils Game

It’s been a little while since I’ve done a takeaways article. Following last Wednesday’s game against the Florida Panthers, it seemed logical to take the next day off for Thanksgiving and spare people the same routine of trying to explain what plagued the Flyers in a losing effort. Better to take a step back, relax, and enjoy the more important things in life.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Past Streakiness Justifies Fletcher’s Patience

The Philadelphia Flyers have lost six consecutive games. They showed a lack of continuity and confidence during an uninspiring 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. They sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan, the deepest division in the NHL. A long list of injuries, most notably to Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes, has prevented them from building toward the goals that general manager Chuck Fletcher envisioned with his offseason roster turnover.
NHL
NBC Sports

Vigneault's message to Flyers fans

Over halfway through November, the Flyers were one of only three NHL teams yet to lose consecutive games. Now they're on a five-game skid and trying to stop the bleeding. The Flyers (8-7-4) will look to mercifully do so Sunday when they visit the Devils (8-6-4). Let's get into the...
NHL
Cam Atkinson
Michel Therrien
Chuck Fletcher
Claude Giroux
Alain Vigneault
Morgan Frost
Broad Street Hockey

How much more do the Flyers need to see?

Well, folks, for the seventh game in a row, we’re here again. The Flyers, with an extra day of rest after their game against the Islanders was postponed, met the Rangers last night for what was supposed to be their best chance at easing into a difficult upcoming week, and saw themselves fall flat again, dropping this one 4-1. This game saw a couple of gut punches dealt, from falling behind under four minutes into the game, to needing to come out for the second period with more energy to get themselves back in it and then allowing a goal just 34 seconds in, to losing Joel Farabee with an apparent shoulder or collarbone injury in the first period (we’re hoping for a further update on him today after he’s evaluated, by the way). In short, the Flyers never really had it in this one, and it was another ugly game.
NHL
Trentonian

Parent: Alain Vigneault replacement Mike Yeo well aware of what’s ahead

PHILADELPHIA — During his introduction Monday as the Flyers’ new head coach, Mike Yeo mostly wore a scowl. It might be indicative of his normal demeanor, but more likely it was a product of what he would term “a very, very emotional day.”. So he was only respecting the process;...
NHL
Bucks County Courier Times

Can Yeo be the one to stop the Flyer coaches’ merry-go-round?

      If it all sounds like a broken record, you probably have been around the block with the Flyers long enough to know coaches come and go but the cast members have a tendency to stay the same.       Which could help explain why veteran players such as Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, James van Riemsdyk are still around the past decade or so while Peter Laviolette, Craig Berube, Dave Hakstol, Scott Gordon and Alain Vigneault aren’t. ...
NHL
#Flyers
inquirer.com

After lessons learned from past coaching stops, Mike Yeo hopes his ‘best days are yet to come’ as interim Flyers head coach

Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo has had a front-row seat to watch this movie before. Twice. The plot: A head coach fired in midseason after his team failed to live up to expectations. In this instance, the main character is former Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault, whom general manager Chuck Fletcher relieved on Monday after the team dropped eight consecutive games and fell to 8-10-4 this season.
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers fire Vigneault because a ‘direction change’ needed

PHILADELPHIA – Chuck Fletcher has seen this happen before so he didn’t need a handbook to realize a change had to be made. Just a week after telling anyone who would listen the Flyers wouldn’t be making any changes until some of their key injured players returned, Fletcher did exactly that on Monday, firing head coach Alain Vigneault and naming assistant coach Mike Yeo as his interim replacement.
NHL
fastphillysports.com

FLYERS FLAILING, NEED SHAKE-UP: HOW ABOUT GIROUX, VIGNEAULT?

Most of the writers who cover the Flyers on a regular basis can charitably be described as fan boys. They’re just so pleased to covering the team that nothing discouraging is ever written. Unlike the coverage of the Sixers, who regularly still get slammed for everything — even The Process,...
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers
New York Rangers
Vancouver Canucks
Minnesota Wild
Yardbarker

Mike Yeo trusted with helping the Flyers rise from the ashes

Chuck Fletcher joined The John Kincade Show this morning. Last week, he fired Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien, making Mike Yeo the interim head coach. Since then, there have been a few burning questions amongst the Philadelphia Flyers fanbase. Who will Fletcher hire to be the next official head coach? Was the fault on Vigneault, or did the players dismiss accountability?
NHL
FanSided

Flyers Don’t Change Identity: Lose 7-5 to Avs

After firing head coach Alain Vingeault, the Philadelphia Flyers met the Colorado Avalanche in a Monday night game set to test the mettle of Nic Aube-Kubel’s new team against the newly Mike Yeo lead Flyers. THE GOOD:. GIROUXSALEM: As the team faces down a potential re-build, the future of captain...
NHL

