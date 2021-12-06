ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunchbreak: Pici Noodles with Roasted Mushroom and Pancetta

WGN TV
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Francis Dhono of Vendador Chicago prepares hand-rolled pici noodles with roasted mushroom and pancetta. Let the dough rest for 1 hour. On a floured surface, cut the dough into small 2 inch cubes and begin to roll the pasta out into long, thick noodles. Flour them with semolina...

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

