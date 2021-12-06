Choose From More Than 12 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Willamette Valley Pie Company In Oregon

In terms of desserts, pie often plays second fiddle to cake. But why? We happen to think pies are perfect — you can enjoy them sweet or savory, fruity or chocolatey, topped with crumbles or dough, anytime of the year. What’s more, there’s a wholesome, homemade quality to pies that can’t be beat; you really can taste the love that goes into hand-rolling and assembling each of these perfect little pastries. And in Oregon, Willamette Valley Pie Company dishes up more than a dozen delicious pies daily, both in-store and online, ensuring Oregonians will always be just a visit — or click — away from pie perfection.

This is what pie paradise looks like.

You'll find this incredible assortment of pies at Willamette Valley Pie Company.

This Oregon bakery is known far and wide for its amazing assortment of pies, which are available to order online or at their retail store.

Every day, the bakers at Willamette Pie Company prepare all the pies from scratch, from the delicious dough to the succulent fillings and toppings.

This is all done by hand, and you really can taste the love and care that goes into crafting each and every delicious pie.

And there are lots of delicious pie varieties here! From marionberry and cherry to raspberry rubarb and caramel apple, your every pie craving will be satisfied.

Pies are available in myriad forms: large and mini, crumb- or pastry-topped, cobblers or turnovers.

In the mood for a pizza pie ? You can purchase a Basil & Board take-and-bake pizza from Willamette Valley Pie's retail store. Choose from their Classic Pepperoni, Bought The Farm, and Isle Of The Gods varieties.

We recommend grabbing a single slice to enjoy in the on-site dining area, because these pies are simply too delicious to not dig into right away!

The language of pie is universal. There's truly something for everyone at this amazing pie shop in Oregon!

You'll find the retail store at 2994 82nd Avenue NE Salem, OR, 97305.

Have you tried the pies from Willamette Valley Pie Company before? What’s your favorite place to go for pie in Oregon? Let is know in the comments below!

And if you want your pie a la mode , be sure to scoop up some ice cream from Tillamook Creamery!

