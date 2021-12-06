ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machete-wielding man robs Jefferson bank, police say

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

A man brandishing a machete entered Middletown Valley Bank in Jefferson Friday morning and made off with an unknown amount of cash, according to police.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the bank at about 10:10 a.m., according to public information officer Ron Snyder. The suspect reportedly entered the bank’s rear entrance with his weapon in hand, ordered tellers to empty their drawers, took the money and fled out the back door through a nearby cemetery, Snyder wrote in an email. No injuries were initially reported, and no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a white male who may be in his mid-20s, standing between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.

— Mary Grace Keller

