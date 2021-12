NORMAN – Four members of the Oklahoma volleyball team have been named to the 2021 All-Big 12 teams, the conference announced Tuesday. Senior Paige Anderson and freshmen Peyton Dunn, Callie Kemohah and Megan Wilson were all recognized by the conference. Anderson was named to the second team for the third time in her career. Dunn, Kemohah and Wilson were all named to the All-Rookie team. The three All-Rookie team honors are the most in one season in program history.

