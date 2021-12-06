DHSS warns of texting scam

(Undated) -- The holiday season is in full swing, and so are scammers. The holiday season is in full swing, and so are scammers. Kathy Stokes, Director of Fraud Prevention Programs for AARP, says the most important thing you can do when shopping online is pay with a credit card. She adds Scammers deploy several tactics to steal during the holidays, ranging from online shopping scams, to scams involving the draining of gift cards, to package and shipping scams. Kathy Stokes, Director of Fraud Prevention Programs for AARP says to watch out for deceiving ads online. Stokes says it's not wise to use aps like Venmo or Cash Ap to pay for holiday online purchases.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO