ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DHSS warns of texting scam

By Joey Parker
Missourinet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services says the scam targets a potential victim’s personal info. The text...

www.missourinet.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

State Police Warn of Uptick in Internet Scams

Connecticut State Police are warning people to be aware after seeing an uptick in online fraud cases. Troop C says they've been overwhelmed by the increase in scams and they're warning residents not to send money to anyone you don't know, especially in the form of gift card for any reason.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wtvy.com

Better Business Bureau warns of 12 Scams of Christmas

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Better Business Bureau is warning everyone to be aware of the 12 Scams of Christmas. The top scams from Better Business Bureau’s naughty list are misleading social media ads leading to fake websites , holiday job scams that offer a big paycheck, and fake charities.
DOTHAN, AL
KULR8

IRS warns Americans for potential scams during the holidays

MISSOULA, Mont. - The holiday shopping season is far from over, and experts with the Internal Revenue Service always see an uptick this time of year with many people doing their shopping online, which runs the potential for holiday scams. An IRS spokesperson we talked to has a few safety...
MISSOULA, MT
iheart.com

Missouri Health Department Warns Residents Of Text Message Health Scam

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is warning residents of a text scam that is currently circulating around the state. According to a Facebook post, they were made aware of a fraudulent scam that sends out a text message asking for personal information and COVID- 19 vaccine verification.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhss#Social Security Number
WREG

Security experts warn about holiday scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cyber Monday is soon upon us and cyber criminals are also looking to snag your personal information. WREG spoke with security expert Bennie Cobb to learn how best to protect ourselves online. “The first level of protection starts with us. It starts with being cautious,” Cobb said. He knows if you are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
impact601.com

JCSD warns of scam account

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is advising business owners of yet another scammer seeking to obtain money illegally. The scam reported today involves a purported "Craft Show" being held at The Gables in Jones County on December 18th and 19th where vendors can pay $70 and have a booth at the event. There is no such event booked at the venue.
JONES COUNTY, MS
iheart.com

Warnings Over Holiday Scams

(Undated) -- The holiday season is in full swing, and so are scammers. The holiday season is in full swing, and so are scammers. Kathy Stokes, Director of Fraud Prevention Programs for AARP, says the most important thing you can do when shopping online is pay with a credit card. She adds Scammers deploy several tactics to steal during the holidays, ranging from online shopping scams, to scams involving the draining of gift cards, to package and shipping scams. Kathy Stokes, Director of Fraud Prevention Programs for AARP says to watch out for deceiving ads online. Stokes says it's not wise to use aps like Venmo or Cash Ap to pay for holiday online purchases.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
977rocks.com

Attorney General Warns Residents of Scams

Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is urging residents to take precautions as scammers try to take advantage around the holidays. The office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro recently filed a complaint against online retailers Internet Hobbies LLC and Hobby Models LLC for failing to deliver products as well as failing to refund customers’ money.
BUTLER, PA
lccentral.com

Nevada DMV warns of latest text scam targeting MyDMV

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning the public of a new text message phishing scam targeting Nevadans. Scammers posing as the Nevada DMV are sending out text messages asking recipients to update their MyDMV profile. A link in the text leads to a web page that resembles the real MyDMV portal.
NEVADA STATE
WRAL

Experts warn of gift card scam warning

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A new scam alert with the holiday shopping season in full swing, federal investigators, warning gift card fraud is surging, with tens of thousands already victimized.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMZU

Sheriff warns of scam in Ray County

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said Friday, Nov. 26, that there’s a Pay Pal scam going on in the county. If you receive an e-mail from Pay Pal, do not give information over the phone, especially your bank account information. According to the post, this scam...
RAY COUNTY, MO
State College

Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam

BELLEFONTE — Centre County Sheriff’s Office reported that it has received multiple calls from individuals who are being scammed. The victims of these calls say that the caller/scammer is using multiple phone numbers — the latest being (814) 374-2462 — and claiming to be Sergeant Richard Hoover. The caller/scammer claims that the victim missed a court hearing.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
dailynewsandmore.com

Sheriff Maddox warns residents not to be scammed

Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox is warning residents of a phone scam, coming from 936-201-9878. The caller is telling residents that they are the Social Security Administration, and to press #1. “They told me I was going to be put in jail, and needed to pay up,” Maddox said. Don’t...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
NebraskaTV

SCAM ALERT: Nebraska DMV warns customers of scam texts and calls

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding customers to be aware of scams. Many phone calls and text messages claiming to be from the DMV are not legitimate. The DMV said an example of this is pictured below:. These texts claim to offer money through...
LINCOLN, NE
classichits106.com

Ottawa Police warn of phone scams

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department has seen an uptick in telephone scams in the last few months. Many of these scams they say are carried out in hopes of obtaining personal information or banking information from the victim. One common scam is an automated telephone call prompting the victim to purchase an extended warranty on a car. If the victim selects the prompt to purchase a warranty, they are often connected to a live “agent” who will then try to obtain personal information connected to social security numbers, bank cards, or credit cards.
OTTAWA, IL
WCIA

U of I Police warn of email scam

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois Police Department is warning students and staff at U of I to beware an email they say is a phishing scam. The sender purports to be “Dr. James Webber” offering employment of up to $400 weekly, with a link for more information about this job. But the […]
URBANA, IL
iheart.com

Vancouver Police Warn Of Telephone Scam

Vancouver Police say a scammer has been calling citizens posing as Vancouver Police looking for donations. The Vancouver Police will never call and ask for any type of donations over the telephone. Please report any suspicious calls or contacts that could be related to this scam. The calls come from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News4Jax.com

FBI Jacksonville warns of scams affecting local shoppers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Scammers are ready to pounce now that the holidays are here. You may think you won’t fall prey — but crooks can be sneaky — and if they get to you, it will hit you where it hurts the most: your wallet. Just ask the more than...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy