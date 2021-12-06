ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave & Buster's Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

By Pranav Ghumatkar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th, after market...

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Stitch Fix, PagerDuty, Dave & Buster's and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Stitch Fix — Shares of the online personal shopping company tanked 19% in after hours trading after reporting weak fiscal second quarter and full-year revenue guidance. Stitch Fix also missed estimates for its fiscal first quarter active customers. The company did, however, beat on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Thor EPS beats by $1.15, beats on revenue

Revenue of $3.95B (+55.5% Y/Y) beats by $490M. "Our first quarter financial and operational performance was a phenomenal start to our fiscal 2022 year. As we look ahead, we expect continued supply chain constraints, logistical challenges and cost pressures. However, as we have consistently demonstrated, we also expect to continue to excel at our top and bottom lines. We remain steadfastly focused on the execution of our strategic plan while we continue our realization of operational excellence as we strive to meet the strong consumer demand for our products. Through continued strategic operational execution, the integration of our recent acquisitions, our positive outlook for the RV industry and with record backlog levels providing visibility beyond this fiscal year, we are confident that fiscal year 2022 will be another year of meaningful growth for THOR," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries..
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Brown-Forman misses on revenue and earnings, raises FY outlook

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) reports FQ2 net sales of $994M (+1%), misses by $46M, and EPS of $0.49, misses by $0.04. Brown-Forman has been hit by global supply chain disruptions, including glass supply. The company expects supply chain disruptions to persist throughout the fiscal year, but believes the impact will become less significant in the second half of the year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps Estimate
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dave & Buster's Enter

Within the last quarter, Dave & Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dave & Buster’s Enter. The company has an average price target of $52.5 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $40.00.
MARKETS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Vaccine mandates, fewer private parties bring slowing sales for Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s is blaming vaccine mandates for slowing sales in some of its markets. The food-and-games chain on Tuesday said its same-store sales were up 1.1% for the third quarter compared to 2019, if you exclude the seven locations in markets that had vaccine mandates. With those units included, Dave & Buster’s overall same-store sales were down 0.4% compared to pre-pandemic levels.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Campbell Soup earnings beat the Street

Campbell Soup Co. CPB, +1.95% stock edged up 0.3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings per share that beat the Street. Net income totaled $261 million, or 86 cents per share, down from $309 million, or $1.02 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 81 cents. Sales of $2.236 billion were down from $2.340 billion last year and just below the FactSet consensus for $2.276 billion. Sales were "tempered" by supply chain disruptions and comparisons to last year's inventory replenishment, according to a statement from Chief Executive Mark Clouse. The company says it's on track to achieve the $850 million in cost savings by the end of fiscal 2022. For the full-year, Campbell Soup is guiding for flat to a 2% decline in net sales, and flat to a 4% decline in adjusted EPS. The FactSet consensus is for $8.431 billion, suggesting a 0.5% decline, and EPS of $2.76, suggesting a 7.5% drop. Campbell Soup stock has fallen 15% in 2021 while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Campbell Soup: Q1 Earnings Insights

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Campbell Soup beat estimated earnings by 9.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.81, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 64.35% to $3.21 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 158.3 million shares is 215098.58% of Energy Focus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Spire

In the current market session, Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) is trading at $63.11, after a 0.16% gain. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 0.09%, and in the past year, by 2.74%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Photronics Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, Robust Q1 Outlook

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to $181.3 million, beating the consensus of $175 million. Segments: Integrated circuit (IC) revenue grew 18% Y/Y to $125.4 million. Flat-panel display (FPD) revenue increased 29% Y/Y to $55.8 million. Margin: The gross margin expanded 729 bps to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Vera Bradley Plummets On Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Outlook

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year, to $134.74 million, missing the analyst consensus of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley brand comparable sales rose nearly 8% over last year. Adjusted EPS of $0.18 missed the analyst consensus of $0.26. The gross margin contracted 550 basis...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Brown-Forman Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Brown-Forman Corp (NYSE: BF-A) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1% year-on-year, to $994 million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.05 billion. EPS of $0.49 missed the analyst consensus of $0.52. The gross margin expanded 30 basis points Y/Y to 59.3%. The operating margin contracted 120 basis points to 32.3%,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $20.87 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares rose 0.3% to $1,885.00 in after-hours trading. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) reported...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sportsman's Warehouse will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.57. Sportsman's Warehouse bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Conn's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 21.3% year-on-year, to $405.46 million, beating the analyst consensus of $383.17 million. The same-store sales increased 20.6% versus last year and rose 9.7% on a two-year basis. EPS of $0.60 beat the analyst consensus of $0.59. eCommerce sales jumped 294.8%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

GameStop Stays Tight-Lipped Ahead of Q3 Earnings Report

Investors will be watching GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report on Wednesday as the videogame retailer and meme-stock sensation is scheduled to report earnings. Shares of the Grapevine, Texas, company at last check were up 4.5% to $174.57. That's a bit more than a third of its 52-week high of $483, set in late January.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell MongoDB stock as shares spike 15% after earnings?

MongoDB shares on Monday spiked more than 15% in the after-hours session. The company announced its third-quarter for the year 2022 results after the close. The software infrastructure stock looked substantially overvalued before the earnings report. MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares on Monday rocketed more than 15% after reporting its fiscal...
STOCKS

