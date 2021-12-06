Dave & Buster's Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Campbell Soup Co. CPB, +1.95% stock edged up 0.3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings per share that beat the Street. Net income totaled $261 million, or 86 cents per share, down from $309 million, or $1.02 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 81 cents. Sales of $2.236 billion were down from $2.340 billion last year and just below the FactSet consensus for $2.276 billion. Sales were "tempered" by supply chain disruptions and comparisons to last year's inventory replenishment, according to a statement from Chief Executive Mark Clouse. The company says it's on track to achieve the $850 million in cost savings by the end of fiscal 2022. For the full-year, Campbell Soup is guiding for flat to a 2% decline in net sales, and flat to a 4% decline in adjusted EPS. The FactSet consensus is for $8.431 billion, suggesting a 0.5% decline, and EPS of $2.76, suggesting a 7.5% drop. Campbell Soup stock has fallen 15% in 2021 while the S&P 500 index.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO