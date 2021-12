COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City area are on the rise, with hospitalizations “creeping up,” according to chief medical officers at five local hospital systems. The University of Kansas Health System is treating 38 patients with active COVID-19 infections as of Tuesday morning. Eleven of these patients are in the ICU, with seven on ventilators. Twenty-two more patients are recovering from COVID-19. That’s down just slightly from last week’s count of 41 cases.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO