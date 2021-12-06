ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedy Legend Mel Brooks, 95, Reflects on the Loss of Best Friend Carl Reiner: ‘I Miss Him So Much’; Coping with Grief After Losing Loved Ones

survivornet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview, comedian Mel Brooks reminisces about his late friend, actor Carl Reiner, who died last year; Brooks shares that he’s missing his best friend. Coping with grief after the loss of a loved one takes time; grief typically comes in stages and waves. Brooks’ longtime love,...

www.survivornet.com

Comments / 0

New Haven Register

Review: In memoir, it's good to be comedy king Mel Brooks

“All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business” by Mel Brooks (Ballantine) Bagels and Nova Scotia lox for the writing team’s breakfast while punching up the script for “Blazing Saddles.” Earl Grey tea and English digestive biscuits while developing Gene Wilder’s idea for “Young Frankenstein.” Cottage cheese topped with fruit while hashing out yet another writer’s pitch for “Silent Movie.”
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: In memoir, comedy legend Mel Brooks details his remarkable life

In an arguably unparalleled career, Brooks has created a legacy of film and comedy work that should forever be regarded as essential to the medium. From his early days as a member of the storied writers’ room for Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows” to his run of making classic films like 1974’s “Blazing Saddles” and 1987’s “Spaceballs,” Brooks has lived the kind of life that merits the nearly 500-page length of his new, delightful memoir.
The Independent

Mel Brooks says ‘it’s hard to keep going’ following death of close friends

Mel Brooks has said he sometimes finds it “hard to keep going” when remembering the friends he’s lost.The comedian, 95, reflected on the death of his best friend Carl Reiner, who died in June 2020, aged 98.He has now written a memoir, which includes funny tales about Reiner as well as actor Gene Wilder and his wife Anne Bancroft, all of whom have died.“When I look back at people like Gene, who I loved so much and miss so much, and my adventures with Carl, and, of course, my wife who was my great love and support, it was...
Anne Bancroft
Carl Reiner
Mel Brooks
Vanity Fair

Mel Brooks Went Too Far—But Only Once

At Mel Brooks’s prodding, I am going to spill the beans about his new memoir, All About Me!. As he encourages in the preface: “This book needs to sell!… Let the secrets out! Tell all! Tell everybody! Let everybody you know hear all the terrible things I’ve done…shout it from the rooftops!”
The Guardian

Mel Brooks on losing the loves of his life: ‘People know how good Carl Reiner was, but not how great’

In February 2020, I joined Mel Brooks at the Beverly Hills home of his best friend, the director and writer Carl Reiner, for their nightly tradition of eating dinner together and watching the gameshow Jeopardy!. It was one of the most emotional nights of my life. Brooks, more than anyone, shaped my idea of Jewish-American humour, emphasising its joyfulness, cleverness and in-jokiness. Compared with his stellar 60s and 70s, when he was one of the most successful movie directors in the world, with The Producers and Blazing Saddles, and later his glittering 2000s, when his musical adaptation of The Producers dominated Broadway and the West End, his 80s and 90s are considered relatively fallow years. But his 1987 Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs, was the first Brooks movie I saw, and nothing was funnier to this then nine-year-old than that nonstop gag-a-thon (forget Yoda and the Force; in Spaceballs, Mel Brooks is Yoghurt and he wields the greatest power of all, the Schwartz).
Daily Progress

Mel Brooks, at 95, is still riffing

NEW YORK — Leave it to Mel Brooks to blurb his own memoir. There, along with laudatory quotes from Billy Crystal, Norman Lear, Conan O’Brien and others is one from “M. Brooks,” who hails “All About Me!” as: “Not since the Bible have I read anything so powerful and poignant. And to boot — it’s a lot funnier!”
krcu.org

Mel Brooks Says It's His Job To 'Make Terrible Things Entertaining'

I fell in love recently — with Mel Brooks. It was my almost-next-to-last day in Los Angeles, and I'd gone with my producer, Danny Hajek, to interview the great writer-director-producer-composer-lyricist-mensch, whose movies include Young Frankenstein, Robin Hood: Men in Tights (my favorite film title ever), Blazing Saddles and other knee-slapping hilarities.
The New Yorker

Mel Brooks Writes It All Down

My grandfather Arthur Motzkin, a first-generation American Jew, liked to tell stories about his unlikely cameos in world history. When George Washington was crossing the Delaware and took a wrong turn, a voice piped up from the back of the boat: “Never fear! Arty’s here!” The day was saved. I thought about this tale while reading Mel Brooks’s new autobiography, “All About Me!” My grandfather was the same generation as Brooks—both were born in New York in the nineteen-twenties and served in the Second World War—and my grandpa’s running joke was, essentially, the same one that Brooks deploys, with a thousand times the wit, in his comedy routine “The 2000 Year Old Man” and in his 1981 film, “History of the World, Part I.” Possibly more than anyone else, Brooks epitomized American Jewish humor in the twentieth century, much of which rested on the idea that it’s funny when a kvetchy Jewish guy shows up where he doesn’t belong, which is most places. Case in point: when Kenneth Tynan profiled Brooks for this magazine, in 1978, the piece was titled “Frolics and Detours of a Short Hebrew Man.”
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Best Life

See What Erin From "The Waltons" Looks Like Now at 60

Throughout the 1970s, The Waltons was one of the most popular TV shows on the air. The series follows the Walton family as they live on their Virginia farm from the Great Depression up to World War II. It features an ensemble cast playing the many members of the family, and they've all gone different ways in their lives and careers since the show ended in 1981. Today, we're checking in on Mary Elizabeth McDonough, who played the second oldest daughter of the Walton family, Erin.
Best Life

See "All in the Family" Star Sally Struthers Now at 74

It's been more than 40 years since the All in the Family series finale aired. The groundbreaking sitcom, which dealt with controversial social issues and centered a working class New York family, aired for nine seasons and was hugely popular. Stars Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton, who played Archie and Edith Bunker, have both since passed away. But the woman who played their daughter Gloria is still a working actor. All in the Family was one of the first roles Sally Struthers took on, and it ended up changing her life.
thefocus.news

What is Victor Newman's real age as character celebrates show milestone?

The master manipulator of The Young And The Restless, Eric Braeden, has hit a major milestone. Leaving fans curious as to what Victor Newman’s real age is. Arguably the most invincible man in the fictional town of Genoa City has been in the role for 41 years. Which is a pretty big achievement. Many are worried that he may want to retire soon, but as there are no signs of departure, fans can sit back and enjoy!
