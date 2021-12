Leonard "Lenny" Coria, 98, of Pleasant Street, Rumford passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side, Thursday, November 25, 2021. He was the husband of Carol (DeRobbio) Coria. They were together 35 years, married 24 years. Lenny passed away from Alzheimers/Dementia. Lenny served 26 years in the...

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 13 DAYS AGO