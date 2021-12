Unlike its chicken sandwiches, many of the 150 new restaurants Chick-fil-A will open by the end of this year aren't being cooked up on-site. One-third of the Atlanta-based fast-food chain's new restaurants are being constructed using a prefabrication method in which some components of each building get built in a factory to be shipped and assembled, Chick-fil-A Development and Construction Manager Jeff Shaw said on a Bisnow webinar Tuesday. The shift to modular construction this year has helped Chick-fil-A double its construction productivity with shorter development schedules and better quality control, Shaw said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO