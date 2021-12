Kelly Sheffield sits in the UW Field House stands after practice earlier this week talking about trains. It’s something the University of Wisconsin volleyball coach frequently brings up in conversations with his players, and he’s pulling it out now in response to a question about where his program sits in the hierarchy of college volleyball. That’s probably not a big-picture topic Sheffield is thrilled to be discussing a few days before the start of the NCAA tournament — the Badgers (25-3) open at home against Colgate (18-9) on Friday night — but he’s as affable and accommodating as he is an excellent coach.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO