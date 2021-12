COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In Columbia, Suzette Waters has filed to run for the Columbia Board of Education in the April 2022 election. “A quality education means stretching each student to reach beyond what they are doing to find out what they can do,” she said. She has been an active volunteer in her kids’ classrooms The post Candidates file local school boards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO