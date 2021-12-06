ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The amen corner

By Comments
Dothan Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Omicron, the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus, rapidly spreads around the globe, health officials are waiting anxiously to see how vaccinations, antigen therapy, and antibodies from previous infection stand up to the highly transmissible disease. It’s a waiting game, but common sense suggests that vaccination remains the...

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Ellsworth American

Your God, My God

My God comes to me in the shape and color and fragrance of a flower delightful!. My God comes to me in the shape and usefulness of a coat hanger. Your God comes to you in the shape and size of a brown shoe to walk on sharp stones or glass.
RELIGION
dallasexaminer.com

God, the Ultimate Advocate for the Powerful?

In my book, With Liberty and Justice for Some: The Bible, the Constitution, and Racism in America, I conclude that, given the way Whites and Black people claim to be Christian and practice Christianity, there cannot be just one God. There are at least two gods – one of those who believe in the Great Commandment – that we are supposed to love our neighbors as ourselves – and those who believe that Jesus’ words do not mandate that we do that.
RELIGION
Sturgis Journal

Writers' Corner: ‘Twice Blessed’

The past two years, I’ve had very different Thanksgivings. Last year, I came into my daughter’s house to see the most beautiful turkey on her counter. It looked like it should be on a magazine cover, and she should be wearing a dress with a full skirt and pearls. She came into the kitchen, and I asked her incredulously, “Did you make this turkey?”
SOCIETY
Daily Democrat

Unfairness and gratitude | Clergy Corner

I remember with fondness the Thanksgiving celebrations of my childhood, in our middle-class home in the sheltered university community of Davis. Ours was a large family, and with six siblings in a single household, it was inevitable that the needs and interests of another family member would occasionally take precedence over our own. “That’s not fair!” was a frequent exclamation on such occasions, and it was not uncommon that our father, with a touch of ironic humor borne of his rural upbringing during the Great Depression, would respond dryly, “Nothing’s fair.”
DAVIS, CA
guideposts.org

Amen for His Glory

For no matter how many promises God has made, they are “Yes” in Christ. And so through him the “Amen” is spoken by us to the glory of God.—2 Corinthians 1:20 (NIV)
RELIGION
Praise 93.3

Are You Rich?

How many times have you seen the television ad in which a person answers the door and finds someone who hands over a check for an enormous amount of money. Then the amazed recipient begins shouting, dancing, jumping, and hugging everyone in sight. "I won! I can't believe it! My problems are solved!" Striking it rich evokes a great emotional response.
RELIGION
ftc.co

Leading From the Pulpit

The preacher should live as a preacher, watching his life and doctrine. The preacher should also labor as a preacher, giving himself to the hard work of prayer and the ministry of the word. And the preacher should lead as a preacher. The pastor is often judged by the work...
RELIGION
meigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: Advent and Love

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”. (Isaiah 9:6) When I say Christmas what come to your mind? Is it presents,...
RELIGION
enplugged.com

What Will You Get Through Prayer?

There are sixteen valuable possessions one should obtain in this human birth. 14) Doing all the good things prescribed in the scriptures. 16) A full span of life with super health. One will get all these sixteen riches by praying single mindedly to God. A great saint by name Abirami...
RELIGION
Dothan Eagle

Skating away

There’s something about fresh asphalt that brings out the daredevil in me. It’s probably a throwback to a time when the sole of my right sneaker was always chewed up and repaired time and again with a viscous compound called “Shoe Goo,” which I pasted over the damage done by using my foot as a sort of rudder on my skateboard. Fresh asphalt is a skateboarder’s dream.
DOTHAN, AL
The Atlantic

Pope Francis Is Right About My Profession

Last weekend, Pope Francis gave my profession a gift: a thoughtful outsider’s perspective on the proper role of journalists. “Your mission is to explain the world, to make it less obscure, to make those who live in it less afraid of it and look at others with greater awareness, and also with more confidence,” he said, adding that, to succeed, journalists must first listen.
NFL
journaldemocrat.com

Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Philippians 4:6-7 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”. Most people are stressed about being stressed. In the...
RELIGION
Norwalk Reflector

Thankful for The Chapel

I once heard someone ask a nationally known church leader, “When is the local church most effective?”. His answer: “When the lights are off, the pews are empty, and the cars are gone.”. This past weekend, Nov. 20-21, The Chapel observed its 35th anniversary by not offering its regular weekend...
SANDUSKY, OH
wordonfire.org

We Are an Advent People

“They have landed. It’s official. The Germans have confirmed it.”. Twenty-one-year-old Jacques Moalic stared blankly at the grinning prisoner who met him at the iron gate of Buchenwald concentration camp. Exhausted from another day of slave labor, Moalic had to process this news and follow up with other prisoners. “Keep calm, cool, careful,” they whispered, “The S.S. will become nervous.” The day? June 6, 1944—a date better known as D-Day. With the Allied forces landing on the beaches of France and forming yet another front in the grueling war against the Nazis, a glimmer of hope pierced the blackest hell of the camp. “We’ll be home by Christmas,” many exulted.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.8:19-20; quote by Hannah More

Isaiah Isa.8:19-20 Forgiveness is the economy of the heart... forgiveness saves the expense of anger, the cost of hatred, the waste of spirits. Hannah More (1745-1833) was an English religious writer and philanthropist, a poet and playwright in the circle of Johnson, Reynolds and Garrick, and a writer on moral and religious subjects. Born in Bristol, she taught at a school her father founded there and began writing plays.
RELIGION
Hanford Sentinel

What is competitive stewardship? | Pastor Will Costello

Have you ever thought about stewardship as competitive? By competitive, I mean striving to be as generous as possible with your time, talents, and money. Competitive stewardship is applying the discipline of an athlete to excel in the God-given responsibility for humanity to “work and keep” the land as Adam was commanded in Genesis 2:15.
RELIGION
thepampanews.com

The Peace of Jesus

We have now officially made the turn into the Christmas season. Vicki has made sure that the Christmas tree is up, decorations are placed around the house and a little special décor is outside. I haven’t been able to hang any lights yet, but it may come before Christmas!
PAMPA, TX
DeSoto Times Today

Psalm 119: A Tribute to the word of God

“Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.” (Psalm 119:11 KJV) There may not be a better tribute to the Holy Scriptures than the one that is provided in Psalm 119. Every verse in Psalm 119 exalts the Word of God and the God of Word. This psalm has been called the “Mount Everest of the Psalms” and every verse mentions and exalts God. In these one hundred seventy-six verses, all but five verse reference the Word of God. In this psalm the writer expresses his appreciation for the goodness, mercies, severity, faithfulness, righteousness, and character of God, and in so doing stands in awe of the Word of God (Psalm 119:161). The writer of this psalm is unknown, although many claim that David was the original writer, however, ultimately the writer of this great chapter is the Holy Spirit, as all Scripture is inspired of God (2 Tim. 3:16). The composition of the one hundred seventy-six verses can be broken down into twenty-two sections, with each section beginning with a letter of the Hebrew alphabet, and each section having eight verses.
RELIGION
ssnet.org

11: Deuteronomy in the Later Writings – SPD Discipleship Video

Leigh Rice is the leader of the Discipleship Ministry Team at the South Pacific Division of Seventh-day Adventists that produces this series of videos. 11: Deuteronomy in the Later Writings – SPD Discipleship Video — No Comments. Please leave a comment long enough to say something significant and considerably shorter...
RELIGION

