The amen corner

“Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.” (Psalm 119:11 KJV) There may not be a better tribute to the Holy Scriptures than the one that is provided in Psalm 119. Every verse in Psalm 119 exalts the Word of God and the God of Word. This psalm has been called the “Mount Everest of the Psalms” and every verse mentions and exalts God. In these one hundred seventy-six verses, all but five verse reference the Word of God. In this psalm the writer expresses his appreciation for the goodness, mercies, severity, faithfulness, righteousness, and character of God, and in so doing stands in awe of the Word of God (Psalm 119:161). The writer of this psalm is unknown, although many claim that David was the original writer, however, ultimately the writer of this great chapter is the Holy Spirit, as all Scripture is inspired of God (2 Tim. 3:16). The composition of the one hundred seventy-six verses can be broken down into twenty-two sections, with each section beginning with a letter of the Hebrew alphabet, and each section having eight verses.

