Sumo Logic EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.28 misses by $0.03. Revenue of $62.02M (+19.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.17M. GAAP gross margin was 67%; non-GAAP gross margin...

seekingalpha.com

smarteranalyst.com

Dollarama Q3 EPS Rises 17.3%, Beats Estimates

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Dollarama (DOL) sales and profits increased in the third quarter of 2022, as the company reported strong performance across all key indicators. The dollar-store chain offers a wide variety of consumer goods, general merchandise, and seasonal items at prices of C$1 to C$4....
Seekingalpha.com

Eneti sinks after Q3 earnings, revenue miss

Eneti (NETI -6.1%) shares have plunged after the company's Q3 earnings failed to meet analysts estimates. Total vessel revenues were $34.4M, down -26.3% Y/Y. The revenues were primarily generated by the wind turbine installation vessels as the remaining drybulk vessels the company owned or chartered in were delivered or redelivered to their buyers or owners.
Benzinga

Campbell Soup Posts Mixed Q1 Results

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE: CPB) reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4% year-on-year, to $2.24 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.28 billion. Net sales from the Meals & Beverages segment declined 7%, and the Snacks segment fell 1%. The gross margin contracted 240 basis points Y/Y to 32.3%....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seekingalpha.com

Ciena Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 9th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+23.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CIEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
Seekingalpha.com

ChargePoint looks attractive to Oppenheimer in two-year view of strong growth potential

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is defended at Oppenheimer after a mixed Q3 earnings report sent shares lower. Analyst Colin Rusch: "CHPT posted upside to revenue in just-reported F3Q22 while guiding above the Street as the company continues to execute well against a large opportunity. We note strong growth across market segments but are especially encouraged by fleet billings growth of 69% sequentially."
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Photronics stock surges after profit and revenue top forecasts, and upbeat outlook

Shares of Photronics Inc. PLAB, +25.95% surged 5.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor and flat panel display company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $19.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $6.5 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 25 cents. Revenue grew 21.4% to $181.3 million, above the FactSet consensus of $175.0 million. Gross margin improved to 28.7% from 26.6% as cost of goods sold rose less than sales at 10.2%. For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects EPS of between 27 cents and 34 cents, while the FactSet consensus was 22 cents, and expects revenue of between $178 million and $186 million, compared with expectations of $170.7 million. "We made strategic investments in 2021 that have positioned us to achieve organic growth as market trends such as the increase in demand from Asia foundries and the adoption of advanced display technologies in mobile applications have driven the market higher," said Chief Executive Peter Kirlin. The stock has slipped 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
Zacks.com

Casey's (CASY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

CASY - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top line not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. This was the fifth straight quarter of positive sales surprise. On the contrary, the bottom line missed the consensus mark and declined from the year-ago tally.
wsau.com

GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) – GameStop Corp reported third-quarter revenue on Wednesday that beat analysts’ estimates, as it sold more gaming consoles and video games. The video game retailer’s overall revenue was $1.30 billion, beating estimates of $1.19 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. GameStop was one of the companies...
Benzinga

StealthGas Q3 Results Surpass Estimates

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) reported third-quarter revenue increased by 1.1% year-over-year to $37.5 million, beating the consensus of $31.79 million. Fleet utilization was 97.4% - with 101 days of technical off hire for the quarter, and fleet operational utilization was 94.1%. Operating income increased to $3.3 million, compared to $3.2...
Benzinga

Stitch Fix Stock Tumbles After Q1 Earnings: Analysts React To Subscriber Miss, Guidance Cut

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares dropped 22.8% on Wednesday after the company slashed its full-year revenue guidance. On Tuesday, Stitch Fix reported a fiscal first-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 2 cents, beating consensus analyst estimates of a 14-cent loss. First-quarter revenue of $581 million also topped analyst expectations of $571 million. Revenue was up 19% from a year ago.
investing.com

ChargePoint Reports Revenue Beat, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Investing.com — Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT ) — a hardware and software provider for electric vehicle charging stations — have risen after-hours on the back of its earnings results. ChargePoint announced a loss per share of 21 cents on revenue of $65 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com...
Benzinga

Vera Bradley Plummets On Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Outlook

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year, to $134.74 million, missing the analyst consensus of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley brand comparable sales rose nearly 8% over last year. Adjusted EPS of $0.18 missed the analyst consensus of $0.26. The gross margin contracted 550 basis...
Benzinga

Sumo Logic: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sumo Logic beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $10,148,000 from...
Benzinga

Photronics Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, Robust Q1 Outlook

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to $181.3 million, beating the consensus of $175 million. Segments: Integrated circuit (IC) revenue grew 18% Y/Y to $125.4 million. Flat-panel display (FPD) revenue increased 29% Y/Y to $55.8 million. Margin: The gross margin expanded 729 bps to...
Zacks.com

Science Applications (SAIC) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues

SAIC - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The bottom line improved 14% year over year. Revenues increased 4% from the year-ago...
smarteranalyst.com

Sumo Logic Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Issues Guidance

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. California-based software firm Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) reported better-than-expected financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31 after the market closed on Monday. However, shares of the company lost 0.7% in the extended trading session. Sumo Logic provides cloud-based machine data...
