Members of Loudoun’s Community Criminal Justice Board and Community Services Board will study the local impacts of the state government’s legalization of marijuana. The study comes early—so early, in fact, that some aspects of the new law aren’t yet in effect and could still change, and none were in effect before July 1 of this year. Currently, Virginians age 18 and older are permitted to possess, grow and consume marijuana in limited amounts. Other sections of the legislation will not go into effect unless the General Assembly votes to reenact them in during the 2022 session, including those around governing growing and selling marijuana, and could still change.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO