Colorado leaders are requesting a significant infusion of new spending on law enforcement to blunt a spike in violence.Why it matters: An increase in crime rates, white supremacy activity, threats toward public officials and cyberattacks are creating novel challenges for the state's overburdened law enforcement agencies, according to Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials.What they're saying: "We need to step up and do more to keep Coloradans safe and fight crime," Polis told state legislators in his budget presentation on Friday.He highlighted $113 million in new spending — including $49 million in federal pandemic relief dollars — that would...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO