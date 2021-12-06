Don’t let holiday lights distract you into an accident

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITCAIRN (KDKA) – “He is not a dangerous person, but just a very old, grinchy man.” As Christmas approaches, the Pitcairn Police are having a bit of fun on their social media channels. On Friday night, the department posted to their Facebook page that the Grinch did not appear for a sentencing date and is wanted. “The Pitcairn Police Department ask for the help [of the public] in locating this very grinchy man,” the post read. “He is described as being green in color and wearing a Santa suit.” However, the department advised the public that the Grinch will be around the community on December 19 at 1:00 p.m. handing out candy and that children should “take the candy and teach him a lesson.”

