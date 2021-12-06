ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

White House announces US diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

By CNN
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsS3i_0dFkAJ1200


CNN

By Allie Malloy and Kate Sullivan, CNN

The Biden administration will not send an official US delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a statement against China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

US athletes will still be allowed to compete in the Olympics, but the administration will not be sending government officials to the games. The same policy applies for the Paralympic Games, which are also taking place in Beijing.

The White House is looking to send a “clear message” that the human rights abuses in China mean there cannot be “business as usual,” Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing.

The move marks an escalation of pressure by the US on China over allegations of forced labor and human rights abuses in China’s western region of Xinjiang, particularly against the Uyghur population and other ethnic and religious minority groups.

President Joe Biden told reporters last month he was weighing a diplomatic boycott as Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, advocated for one in protest of China’s human rights abuses.

The athletes that will make up Team USA have the administration’s “full support,” Psaki said, but she added the administration would not be “contributing to the fanfare of the games.”

“US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC’s egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can’t do that,” Psaki said.

Psaki said that the diplomatic boycott of the games does not mean “that is the end of the concerns we will raise about human rights abuses.”

The White House has informed its allies abroad of the US decision, Psaki said.

Psaki also said the White House did not feel it was the “right step” or fair, to penalize US athletes who have been training for years by holding an entire US boycott of the Olympics. The last time the US fully boycotted the Olympics was in 1980 when former President Jimmy Carter was in office.

The US typically sends a delegation to the Olympics — first lady Jill Biden lead the US’s diplomatic delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which took place over the summer after being postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Next year’s Winter Olympics was not a topic of conversation during the three-and-a-half hour summit that Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held last month. The summit didn’t yield any major breakthroughs, and none were expected ahead of time.

Throughout the November summit, Biden and Xi engaged in a “healthy debate,” according to a senior Biden administration official present for the discussions. Biden raised concerns about human rights, Chinese aggression toward Taiwan and trade issues.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced it was blocking the import of certain materials that are used in solar panels from a company in Xinjiang over allegations of forced labor. The administration also moved to restrict exports of five Chinese companies over alleged human rights abuses against Xinjiang’s Uyghur population and other ethnic and religious minorities. The Xinjiang region is a major production hub for many companies that supply the world with parts needed to build solar panels.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The post White House announces US diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
The Guardian

What sanctions could the US hit Russia with if it invades Ukraine?

Joe Biden goes into Tuesday’s virtual summit with Vladimir Putin, after days of close consultation with European allies on a joint response to an invasion of Ukraine, armed with a wide range of punitive measures at his disposal. There would be increased military support for Kyiv and a bolstering of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Beijing#Cnn#The White House#Uyghur#Democratic#Republican#Team Usa
CBS News

Biden warns Putin as tensions escalate along Russia-Ukraine border

President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours and warned that the U.S. will respond if Russia invades Ukraine. CBS News's Natalie Brand has more on what's at stake in Tuesday's meeting, and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett explains how Russia's history factors into this potential geopolitical crisis.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
White House
New York Post

Biden-Putin summit opens with mic problems amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Mr. President, you have to unmute yourself. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday opened a two-hour summit with waves hello — and some Biden virtual-meeting technical difficulties — before discussing concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine. The Biden team closed the meeting’s start to US reporters, but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden voices 'deep concerns' with Putin on Russian aggression against Ukraine

In a secure video call Tuesday President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for roughly two hours amid escalating tensions between the two nations. The White House said Biden voiced "deep concerns" that the U.S. and its European allies share regarding Russia’s military buildup along the Ukrainian border.
POTUS
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy