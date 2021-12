SMU Athletic Director, Rick Hart, spoke with the media following the announcement of Rhett Lashlee as the new SMU head coach. Here's what he had to say. On reason why SMU decided on Rhett Lashlee: "It is certainly an advantage if you know someone, if they are a good person and the right person. Some of the intangibles you just have to figure out over time, and with him being with us for two years, we knew how he treated people, we knew his character and we knew his work ethic."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO