Sidewalk plowing: our Parks Division is responsible for 100 miles of sidewalk clearing throughout the winter months. This time of year we focus on running those routes and clearing any overgrowth or obstacles that may impede the efficiency of clearing snow. Any assistance from home owners on keeping those routes clear is appreciated. You can find the Sidewalk Clearing Map HERE. Our crews do their best to keep these routes safe for all to travel.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO