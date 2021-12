This December, Walgreens and Mental Health America (MHA) are teaming up to provide support for mental health this holiday season. Together, Walgreens and MHA are asking people to donate to a virtual ‘Swear Jar’ when they experience the inevitable holiday hiccups that make them want to yell out a ‘humbug.’ MHA is the leading community based nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the overall mental health of all Americans.

