Vernon Board Meeting: The Village of Vernon Board Meeting for Tuesday, December 21 has been changed to December 7 at 6:30 p.m. Sherrill Garden Club meeting: The next club meeting will take place on 12/7 at 6 p.m. at the Sherrill-Kenwood Library, 543 Sherrill Rd, Sherrill, NY. Members and guests will decorate the Christmas tree in the library with ornaments that have been made by club members over the years. All members and guests should bring a wrapped gift that will be “auctioned” off to the highest bidder. All proceeds will be sent to the World Gardening Navajo Water project. Also, members and guests should bring items to donate to the DSO home in Sherrill; these include items such as gloves, hats, shampoo, toothpaste, soaps, etc. Members will deliver the items to the DSO home. Refreshments will be served by Val Scott and Fran Durant. Community members are always welcome to attend Sherrill Garden Club meetings to learn more about the club and its activities.

ONEIDA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO