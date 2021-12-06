ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

The St. Regis Falls American Legion Post -322 will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. There will be the annual Flag Burning Ceremony at 6 p.m. Sons of Amvets Squadron Post 8 will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the post home. The AMVETS Riders Chapter...

www.mymalonetelegram.com

Morning Sun

Pancake Breakfast brings holiday cheer to community

Mt. Pleasant Christmas Celebration events continue with a Pancake Breakfast with Santa at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. The event went from 9 a.m. to noon, and attendees could pay $7 per person or $5 for children 4 and under for breakfast and to meet with Santa Claus. The Pancake Breakfast...
LIFESTYLE
mymalonetelegram.com

Most patient visitation will be suspended by Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE – Due to the increased prevalence of COVID-19 in the region, Adirondack Health will again suspend most patient visitation in hospital and acute care settings, beginning Friday, Dec. 3. Exceptions will continue to be made for one support person in certain instances, namely:. Labor and delivery. Pediatric patients.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Christmas Tea Postponed

MALONE — The Christmas Tea event planned for Saturday at the Franklin County Historical Museum on Milwaukee Street has been postponed. The event, sponsored by the Franklin County Historical & Museum Society, has been pushed back to an undetermined date due to the state of emergency declared by county lawmakers.
MALONE, NY
barbertonherald.com

Come for Carols and Cocoa

Gather at the Lake Anna Park gazebo Dec. 12 for Carols and Cocoa. The free event, open to all ages and sponsored by Johnson United Methodist Church, starts at 5:45 p.m. with free cocoa, followed by caroling at 6.
FOOD & DRINKS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Clubs and organizations

Pilot Club of Jacksonville held its membership meeting on Nov. 17 at Hamilton’s. President Lisa Pierce called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m. Leta Malcott led the Pledge of Allegiance and Sue Tapscott sang the Irish Blessing. Following dinner, Bob Large gave an interesting talk about the history of...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
kdmanews.com

Santa Days in Maynard

Santa Days will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Maynard Event Center. The Chippewa Champs will host games, crafts and food. There will be free horse drawn wagon rides from the Event Center to L&E Greenhouse for a Christmas tree, homemade hot cocoa and sweets. It includes free tree delivery to the Event Center. The event is sponsored by Maynard Lions Club, L&E Greenhouse, Budger’s, Lumpy’s, Citizens Alliance Bank, Design Group of America, Cargill, Thorstad Construction, and Drex Mart of Maynard.
MAYNARD, MN
mymalonetelegram.com

Electricians recruit Apprentices

Latham - The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Tri-City Electricians, Local Union -236, will conduct a recruitment from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022 for 60 Electrician apprentices, the New York State Department of Labor announced today. Applications are available online at any time, during the recruitment...
LATHAM, NY
bluemountaineagle.com

Church News

Calvary Lutheran Church, 4412 Central St, will host its 30th annual cookie walk on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Westminster Prebyterian Church, 2915 Glenn Ave., will host its Christmas cookie and craft walk on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homemade cookies and candy will be available for $6 a pound, and a craft table will be available.
JOHN DAY, OR
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. — Children may visit with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The event is free with a paid admission to the museum. Social distancing and masks are required. Krumpets, of Fulton, Illinois, will provide cookies. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
CLINTON, IA
soconews.org

Forestville welcomes Santa

After last year’s COVID-19 stunted holiday tree ceremony with no crowds allowed, the Forestville Chamber of Commerce, farmers market and volunteers welcomed a small crowd of true believers to welcome Santa Claus to town on Nov. 28. Cookies, hot chocolate and hot dogs were shared and Santa’s lap was kept very busy by a line of small children and grandchildren. There were even a few canine Santa believers in attendance.
FORESTVILLE, CA
Portland Tribune

Craft Fair Slated

Woodburn Fellowship Church of the Nazarene to host a Christmas craft fair Saturday. Woodburn Fellowship Church of the Nazarene is getting crafty. On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Woodburn Fellowship will be hosting the Christmas Crafts and More Fair featuring over 20 local artisans, writers, and vendors, 3601 Newberg Hwy., Woodburn.
WOODBURN, OR
Orange Leader

Gingerbread House Fun

Friends of the Orange Public Library is hosting a Gingerbread House Contest at the Orange Public Library from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration is a $20 donation, to cover the cost of materials, to the Friends of the Orange Public Library, per group, payable at the time of reservation. Each group may have a maximum of four members. Participants must be between 5 and 14 years of age. An adult must be present. Each group will receive all materials to make approximately one six-inch square gingerbread house. Reservations are limited to 12 groups. Gingerbread houses will remain at the library for judging by patrons through Dec. 11. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, most festive and overall favorite. For more information, call Orange Public Library at 409-883-1086.
ORANGE, TX
Navasota Examiner

Anderson Holiday Fest Saturday

Winner number 14 of the 2nd Annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 52-week gun raffle was drawn Sunday, Nov. 28. The winner of a Glock 45 9mm is Cody Lenz of Bryan. The next drawing will take place Sunday, Dec. 5. The Anderson Food Pantry, located at 367 Fanthorp Street will...
ANDERSON, TX
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Geneseo

It's A Pleasure Youth Association is sponsoring a scholarship essay contest, with the winner receiving one month of horse riding lessons with - Kay Suddeth at Belezaire Farm. Winners will be selected from four groups, elementary school, middle school, high school and adult. An essay answering "Why I want to learn to ride a horse" must be submitted by Jan. 15 for consideration.
GENESEO, IL
Orange Leader

Community Calendar 12.2-12.9.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Granger Chevrolet and KOGT Radio are teaming up for the 12th Annual Food Drive from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Granger Chevrolet at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange. This is to help restock The Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services food supply. For more information, call Granger Chevrolet at 409-988-0000 or KOGT at 409-886-5648.
ORANGE, TX
freedom929.com

JASPER COUNTY WEEKEND EVENTS

(NEWTON) Here’s some special events coming up this weekend in Newton and Jasper County :. * This Friday night on the Square in downtown Newton will feature the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who at Rauch’s Jewelry, plus the Christmas Red Truck available for photo opportunities. * Then on Saturday, the...
NEWTON, IL
Oneida Dispatch

Upcoming calendar

Vernon Board Meeting: The Village of Vernon Board Meeting for Tuesday, December 21 has been changed to December 7 at 6:30 p.m. Sherrill Garden Club meeting: The next club meeting will take place on 12/7 at 6 p.m. at the Sherrill-Kenwood Library, 543 Sherrill Rd, Sherrill, NY. Members and guests will decorate the Christmas tree in the library with ornaments that have been made by club members over the years. All members and guests should bring a wrapped gift that will be “auctioned” off to the highest bidder. All proceeds will be sent to the World Gardening Navajo Water project. Also, members and guests should bring items to donate to the DSO home in Sherrill; these include items such as gloves, hats, shampoo, toothpaste, soaps, etc. Members will deliver the items to the DSO home. Refreshments will be served by Val Scott and Fran Durant. Community members are always welcome to attend Sherrill Garden Club meetings to learn more about the club and its activities.
ONEIDA, NY
allotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

HOLIDAY PARADE – 10 – 11 a.m. Santa arrives to his cottage with a fun, Home For The Holidays Parade. Line up at 9 a.m. on Elm St. Parade proceeds down Main Street, Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.destinationoneonta.com/calendar. CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Times Gazette

Times Gazette

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha (at bottom of tree) officially lights a Christmas tree at the corner of Governor Trimble Place and North High Street Friday during a Hillsboro Uptown Christmas. The event was sponsored by the city of Hillsboro and Hillsboro Uptown Business Association. Hillsboro residents Emery and Branson Schumacher...
HILLSBORO, OH

