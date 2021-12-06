820,000 homes planned in an area vulnerable to climate change

For those of us who came up in the age of Johnny Carson, one of his frequent guests talked about the changing temperature of our Earth. Then, however, the issue was a cooling climate. From the 1950’s until the mid 70’s, the fear was that we were approaching a new ice age in a thousand years. In 1974, Time magazine ran an article titled "Another Ice Age?”. An April 28, 1975, article in Newsweek magazine was titled "The Cooling World". It pointed to "ominous signs that the Earth's weather patterns have begun to change" and pointed to "a drop of half a degree in average ground temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere between 1945 and 1968."

CLARKSVILLE, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO