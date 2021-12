The 2021 future land use map for Friendswood has officially been approved. The second and final reading of the ordinance was passed unanimously at the Dec. 6 Friendswood City Council meeting. The idea for the new map, which was last updated in 2008, was brought forth by the planning committee as part of Friendswood’s comprehensive plan, as previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper.

