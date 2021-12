The New Jersey Devils top scoring line of Jesper Bratt, Andreas Johnsson and Dawson Mercer has been a revelation to start the 2021-22 season. The trio is leading the way as the #1, #2 and #3 scorers on the team currently, having combined for 50 points as of this writing. It’s a safe bet that the Devils probably would be doing a lot worse in the standings than they’re doing right now if not for this line finding its way.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO