Lil Jon Christmas display lights up Houston

At the Astroworld music festival last month, a significant crowd surge of more than 50,000 concert-goers resulted in severe chaos and tragedy. Ten people died as a result, and hundreds of other attendees ended up in the hospital for injuries involving lack of oxygen and being trampled on. The concert's organizers, including headliner Travis Scott and Live Nation, later faced a backlash, as well as an internal investigation from law enforcement about the seeming lack of safety protocols for the size of the crowd that was expected. A documentary was recently released on Hulu about the horrific chain of events but, due to some anger and confusion on subscribers' part, the streamer has since decided to pull it from the platform.

