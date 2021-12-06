ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Lil Jon Christmas display lights up Houston

By Priscilla Aguirre
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2012, Frankie To-Ong from Houston has been bringing the holiday spirit to his neighborhood with his Christmas light displays. He went viral in 2017 for his show that synchronized Texas hip-hop hits to his lights, and even rapper Paul Wall praised To-Ong's creativity. And, he's done it again....

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Dirt

Travis Scott Retreats to His $14 Million Houston Mansion After Astroworld Tragedy

Click here to read the full article. Even before the recent Astroworld tragedy at Houston’s NRG Park, Travis Scott’s career was already marked by a whirlwind of controversies and legal issues surrounding safety at his concerts, where the rapper routinely urged spectators to rush the stage. The 30-year-old Houston native, born Jacques Webster, reportedly was convicted at least twice for disorderly conduct at previous shows: once back in 2015, where he allegedly encouraged fans to climb over security barricades and storm the stage during Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival, and again in 2017 during a tour stop at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, where a crowd...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Travis Scott Rejected By 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount's Family After Rapper Offers To Pay For Funeral Costs Following Astroworld Death

Travis Scott's offer to pay for 9-year-old Ezra Blount's funeral has been denied. Ezra was the youngest victim who died from his injuries after attending Travis' deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. Article continues below advertisement. The Blount's family attorney shot down the rapper's offer in a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian on claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split

Khloé Kardashian has responded to claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split, after a magazine article said they were "not a couple". 24-year-old Kylie and Travis, 30, were first linked in spring 2017, when they were spotted at Coachella. Since then, they welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, before splitting in October 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Travis Scott Spotted With Celebrity Friends in First Public Outing Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has resurfaced. As pointed out by People magazine, the 30-year-old rapper was spotted hanging out in Southern California on Tuesday afternoon, marking what is believed to be his first public outing since the deadly events at his Astroworld Festival. Scott was reportedly seen at the Madison Club in La Quinta alongside Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, actor Saïd Taghmaoui, and Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. But despite being surrounded by his celebrity friends, Scott maintained a solemn demeanor.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Rapper Young Dolph Dies at 36: What’s His Net Worth?

Popular Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph died on Nov. 17 after being gunned down. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was only 36 years old. He was buying cookies at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis when someone entered the store and shot him. What’s Young Dolph’s net worth and how did he make his money?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Jon
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Hulu Pulls Travis Scott Astroworld Tragedy Documentary After Angry Subscribers' Confusion

At the Astroworld music festival last month, a significant crowd surge of more than 50,000 concert-goers resulted in severe chaos and tragedy. Ten people died as a result, and hundreds of other attendees ended up in the hospital for injuries involving lack of oxygen and being trampled on. The concert's organizers, including headliner Travis Scott and Live Nation, later faced a backlash, as well as an internal investigation from law enforcement about the seeming lack of safety protocols for the size of the crowd that was expected. A documentary was recently released on Hulu about the horrific chain of events but, due to some anger and confusion on subscribers' part, the streamer has since decided to pull it from the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Berry Gordy wanted to make the world 'weep with joy'

LOS ANGELES - Berry Gordy enters his library without a hint of a flourish. It's a modestly sized room filled with souvenirs of his monumental accomplishments. The founder of Motown, the record label and popular music born in the late 1950s that became an expression of social transformation, is just shy of 92 on this October afternoon. He is neither tall nor brawny and he does not suck the oxygen out of the room by any larger-than-life force of will. Nonetheless, when the men and women standing by to minister to Gordy's needs call him "The Chairman," he does not look displeased.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Time#Lights Up#Mysa
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Best music of 2021: Playboi Carti, Grouper, Turnstile, Yasmin Williams and more

In our second pandemic year, our collective sense of frozen time began to thaw in drips and dribbles. Sometimes music helped get things gushing again: Bells were ringing, people were falling in and out of love, and the clock seemed to be ticking ahead. Other times, we were reminded that music is a temporal medium that can suspend our sense of forward motion - which means some of the year's best music felt as if it had reached us from inside a bizarre dream, or a magic smog, or a fit of ecstatic repetition.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Boyz II Men Movie Musical ‘Brotherly’ Is Set To Be Filmed

A movie musical based on the music of R&B group Boyz II Men is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Malcolm D. Lee (Space Jam: Legacy, Girls Trip) is in talks to direct and produce the film, titled Brotherly. The film follows a group of men who “will...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy