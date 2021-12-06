ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickett is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy

By Jeff Hathhorn
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4Qbg_0dFk6qJ600

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A finalist for the Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien Awards, now Kenny Pickett has a chance to win the big one, the Heisman Trophy.

The quarterback of a team no one picked to win the ACC will be in New York on Saturday with three others as a finalist for the most prestigious honor in college football, likely all of college sports.

Pickett threw for 4.319 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 67% of his passes.  The New Jersey native rushed for 233 yards with five touchdowns.

The front-runner appears to be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, especially after the freshman threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns against a Georgia defense considered the best in the nation.  There is also Ohio State redshirt freshman CJ Stroud.

Comparing the three QB:
Completion percentage—Pickett 67.2%/Young 68.0%/Stroud 70.9%
Yards—Pickett 4,322/Young 4,322/Stroud 3,862
Touchdowns—Pickett 42/Young 43/Stroud 38
Interceptions—Pickett 7/Young 3/Stroud 5
Team record—Pitt 11-2/Alabama 12-1/Ohio State 10-2

There are other comparisons-does Young get the benefit for doing it as a freshman and Pickett playing his fifth year.  Young has more four and five-star athletes around him, does that help Pickett?  Young plays in what is perceived to be a better conference, how does that play in?

The other finalists for the Heisman Trophy are Young, Stroud and Michigan senior defensive lineman Aiden Hutchinson-third in the nation with 14 sacks, adding 15.5 tackles for loss, a pair of forced fumbles and three passes defensed.  Plus, he captained the Wolverines to a first win over Ohio State in Jim Harbaugh’s coaching career, a Big 10 Championship and into the College Football Playoff.

Tony Dorsett is the lone Pitt winner of the Heisman Trophy in 1976, Larry Fitzgerald a runner-up in 2003 (Jason White-Oklahoma), Hugh Green a runner-up in 1980 (George Rogers-South Carolina), Bill Fralic finished fifth in 1984 (Doug Flutie-BC), Craig Heyward, fifth in 1987 (Tim Brown-ND).

93.7 The Fan

Watt and Highsmith injuries likely not severe

Both starting outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both left Thursday night’s game with injuries, but according to different reports, there is a good chance that both could be back in 10 days when the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans.
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Adams Arrival Solidifies Steelers

A week ago, I would imagine none of you had any idea what to expect from Montravius Adams. For that matter, I would imagine most of you had never even heard of Montravius Adams.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Big Ben's former OC says he's not done

Before the Steelers beat the Ravens on Sunday at Heinz Field, a lot of people, including former teammate Ryan Clark, were saying that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was done and that it was time for the veteran to step aside.
NFL
