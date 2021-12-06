13 million Americans hold off on filling their prescriptions due to cost - Study

High prescription prices are causing a lot of people to just go without because they can't afford to pay for their meds.

A new study from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation finds 13 million Americans will hold off on filling their prescriptions because they cost too much.

That includes almost two and a half million people on Medicare and almost four million people on private insurance.

The study also shows a quarter of people in both of those categories spent more than 1 percent of their family income on prescription drugs.

