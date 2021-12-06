ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

13 million Americans hold off on filling their prescriptions due to cost - Study

By David Rancken
 4 days ago

High prescription prices are causing a lot of people to just go without because they can't afford to pay for their meds.

A new study from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation finds 13 million Americans will hold off on filling their prescriptions because they cost too much.

That includes almost two and a half million people on Medicare and almost four million people on private insurance.

The study also shows a quarter of people in both of those categories spent more than 1 percent of their family income on prescription drugs.

Comments / 5

Barnacle Bill
4d ago

Inflation… my parents are taking medication every other day that they should be taking every day. Last year they didn’t have to do this. They just got a letter from Social Security stating their medicare part B is going up. This administration is horrific!

