ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Willow Reveals The Two People She Considers 'Pop Punk Royalty'

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovpnz_0dFk6iUW00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Willow has blossomed into a full-fledged rocker, and while discussing her pop punk debut Lately I Feel Everything with NME , she revealed the two people she considers "pop punk royalty."

"[ Travis Barker is] the first person I think of when I think of pop-punk – well let’s be real, him and Avril Lavigne ,” she gushed. “The proficiency and efficiency that they both have with their art and the execution of their vision is extremely inspiring.”

The 21-year-old musician worked with both idols on her latest album — both are featured on "G R O W" and Barker also collaborated with Willow on "Transparent Soul" and "Gaslight."

Elsewhere in the interview, Willow hinted that she plans to follow in her mom Jada Pinkett Smith's footsteps and release metal-inspired music. “Not to be racy and give things away, but some things are brewing in the metal regard,” she said.

Willow is set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One , joining Coldplay , twenty one pilots , Imagine Dragons , Kings of Leon , Måneskin , and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com . Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Britney Speaks: singer shares happiness at finally being free

Britney Speaks! The singer has spoken on social media about her happiness at finally being free from the conservatorship that restricted her life for far too long. In her lengthiest statement since the termination of her controversial conservatorship, Britney couldn’t contain her excitement about finally being able to do the things she wants to do.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

It’s a Family Affair! Jaden and Willow Smith Stole the Show at the King Richard Premiere

The Smith family showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard. Will Smith — who stars in the movie as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams — brought along his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, to the red carpet event during the AFI Festival on Nov. 14. "My Dad Is The Greatest To Ever Do It, Fight Me," Jaden tweeted in support of Will after the event.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Jada Pinkett
Alternative Press

The 20 most underrated pop-punk albums from the last two decades

At this point, you could practically write a textbook on the art of creating a pop-punk song. Ever since people discovered Green Day’s Dookie and the masses fell in love with “All The Small Things” on MTV, the genre has blossomed. Pop punk’s big break didn’t mean...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Reveals Her Inspiration In Returning To Music

Willow Smith became a global phenomenon at a young age when she entered the music scene with her hit tracks "Whip My Hair," "Fire Ball," "21st Century Girl," and more. After her success at the beginning of her teenage years, she decided to quit music. However, this year, many fans were surprised to see her put out new songs; who inspired her to pursue singing again?
MUSIC
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Pop-Punk Forever: Avril Lavigne Presents Olivia Rodrigo With “Songwriter Of The Year Award”

Time is famously a flat circle, and in 2021, it felt impossible to deny thanks to the resurgence of one genre of music in particular: pop-punk. One girl sang her heart out about the highs and lows of youth — getting her driver’s license and her heart broken for the first time, specifically — and her subsequent debut album, Sour, ushered in a new chapter in pop-punk music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Music#Nme#Capital One#Coldplay#Rock Iheartradio
ABC 4

Adele reveals the celebrity she wants to meet most

On Good Things Utah this morning – Adele has revealed the one celebrity she’d still like to meet, and the answer may surprise you! During a makeup video with beauty influencer NikkieTutorials, the 33-year-old music icon gushed about meeting Oprah Winfrey recently for an interview during her “Adele One Night Only” special on CBS. “She’s so normal,” Adele said of Winfrey. “No, honestly. It was wild. NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, then asked if there was anyone Adele admired but has yet to meet. “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry is The Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” Adele said. “I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

K-Pop Goes Punk With Xdinary Heroes’s Debut Single ‘Happy Death Day’

If you’re anticipating BTS “Butter” vibes, Xdinary Heroes will completely shift your expectations for K-pop. JYP Entertainment, one of the industry’s “Big 3” record companies (and the label for Twice), has just debuted a brand-new six-member boy band. Xdinary Heroes is not an idol group, the category that has become synonymous with K-pop, where groups such as BTS, Blackpink, and Twice sing while performing perfectly choreographed dances. In the music video for their debut single, “Happy Death Day,” the boys sing their emo, punk rock song about crappy birthdays to holographic aliens. As a band, each member of Xdinary Heroes plays his own instrument: Gaon and Jun Han are the guitarists, Jooyeon is on the bass; and leader Gunil is the drummer, with Jungsu and O.de playing the keyboard. Xdinary Heroes is the first band JYP has debuted since 2015 with Day6, whose genre falls more into pop rock. If you hate birthdays, Xdinary Heroes’ “Happy Death Day” is the anthem for you.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele says she drank to deal with ‘boring’ people

Adele opened up about her drinking habits in a new interview with makeup artist Nikki de Jager. The British singer appeared on Nikki Tutorials where she received a makeover while speaking about her new album, 30, as well as offering some insight into her personal life.As she poured them each a glass of wine, 33-year-old singer explained the reasons why she used to drink and why she changed her habits.“I would normally drink to make other people interesting, rather than to spice myself up!” she explained.“People are parties are bloody boring,” she added. “It’s true!”In a recent interview with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: Mulatto

The 'Queen of Da Souf' female rapper is climbing the charts as she carries herself with confidence in new single 'Big Energy' from her upcoming second album. AceShowbiz - Latto is all about positivity. She has no time for negative energy and it reflects on her music. In a new single aptly called "Big Energy", the 22-year-old female rapper is the embodiment of confidence as she raps, "I'm just bein' honest … a boss like you need a boss like me."
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Fetty Wap Speaks Out On Prison Sentence: "If It Ain't Life, It Ain't Forever"

New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Reveals Why She Considered Changing Her Last Name

The Foxx name is a heavyweight in Hollywood! Despite Corinne being ‘proud’ of her Oscar winning dad Jamie, the 27-year-old admitted she almost dropped the surname. Jamie Foxx‘s daughter Corinne Foxx says she once considered changing her last name to have her own identity away from her A-List dad. “I did consider, honestly, changing my last name,” the 27-year-old said while on Togethxr’s More Than A Name project, which profiles the children of Hollywood elite.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

113K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy