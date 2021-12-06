Willow Reveals The Two People She Considers 'Pop Punk Royalty'

Photo: Getty Images North America

Willow has blossomed into a full-fledged rocker, and while discussing her pop punk debut Lately I Feel Everything with NME , she revealed the two people she considers "pop punk royalty."

"[ Travis Barker is] the first person I think of when I think of pop-punk – well let’s be real, him and Avril Lavigne ,” she gushed. “The proficiency and efficiency that they both have with their art and the execution of their vision is extremely inspiring.”

The 21-year-old musician worked with both idols on her latest album — both are featured on "G R O W" and Barker also collaborated with Willow on "Transparent Soul" and "Gaslight."

Elsewhere in the interview, Willow hinted that she plans to follow in her mom Jada Pinkett Smith's footsteps and release metal-inspired music. “Not to be racy and give things away, but some things are brewing in the metal regard,” she said.

Willow is set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One , joining Coldplay , twenty one pilots , Imagine Dragons , Kings of Leon , Måneskin , and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com . Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.