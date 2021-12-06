ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFR 12-6-2021 Hour 2 | College Football Playoff set

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShea Dixon of Geaux247 joins Matt to update the latest with LSU recruiting,...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Believes He Knows Why Brian Kelly Left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world on Monday evening when he left Notre Dame for LSU. He seemed to be perfectly comfortable as the head man for the school, especially after another successful 11-1 season. That said, when the best conference comes calling, it’s very hard to say no...
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
AL.com

What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about facing Alabama

The first official press event for the Cotton Bowl semifinal was a joint Zoom on Sunday dominated by questions to Nick Saban. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell got a few questions about his No. 4 Bearcats and the challenge they face Dec. 31 in Arlington. From previous experience facing Alabama to the impact a former Crimson Tide running back is having with Cincinnati, Fickell’s appearance was relatively brief.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious About 1 Heisman Finalist Snub

The Heisman Trophy finalists have been unveiled. Unfortunately, there’s one obvious omission and Alabama fans are furious about it. So are we. Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson did not make the Heisman cut. The good news is one of his teammates, Bryce Young, did. He’s joined by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.
ALABAMA STATE

