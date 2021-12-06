ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 12-6-2021

975thefanatic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s best of Mike open’s the show reacting to a busy weekend in Philadelphia Sports as Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Jalen Hurts and led the Eagles to a win over...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger has stern words for Mike Tomlin and Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was clearly frustrated by another close defeat that could’ve been easily avoided. The Steelers were down 29-0 in the first half to the Minnesota Vikings, before the offense woke up and scored a quick 20 straight points. Despite an awful defensive effort, Pittsburgh was back in the game, and even had a chance to tie on the final drive of the contest.
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Missanelli#The Eagles#The Jets#Philadelphia Sports#Tampa Bay#Union#Nycfc#Covid
975thefanatic.com

The Best Of The John Kincade Show 12-1-2021

Today’s best of has John’s thoughts about the Eagles QB situation considering Jalen Hurts’ ankle injury, as well as a check in from Adam Schefter on that same subject!
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 12-1-2021

Today on the Best of The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony opens up talking about the Sixers matchup tonight in Boston against the Celtics (00:00-22:07). Philadelphia legend, Jim Gardner joins The Anthony Gargano Show to discuss his incredible career at Action news (22:07-49:08).
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Jason Mytertus 12-4-21

Jason was feeling a little troubled today. Troubled in what within the Philly Sports world brings us joy? He wanted to know what you think?
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 12-04-2021

Hunter opens the show reacting to the Sixers big win over the Hawks last night. Are we being too hard on this team given the circumstances? Flyers broadcaster Jim Jackson joins the show to break down the team’s recent struggles.
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

Day After Digestion – Gardner Minshew Leads Eagles To Win Over Jets

What a football weekend it was for the Philadelphia Eagles. They bounced back from an awful loss to the New York Giants by taking down the Jets in the very same building. They watched the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings both lose thrillers to help their playoff position. They saw Carson Wentz get to the threshold of playing enough snaps to earn them a 3rd 1st round pick in 2022. And, of course, they did all of these while creating another QB controversy in Philadelphia as Gardner Minshew showed up and showed out in his replacement chance for the injured Jalen Hurts. Just another weekend of wild football in Philly, with plenty of takeaways from the game against the Jets. Here are the 5 biggest:
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The 5 Numbers That Tell The Story of Eagles vs Jets

The Eagles did what they are supposed to do. They beat up on a bad team. It started kind of ugly. The Jets scored three straight TDs. But so did the Eagles. And while the Eagles went on to score 12 more points (all on FGs) the Jets got shut down the rest of the game. I don’t know if you can say they looked great, but they looked competent. And after the loss the week before to the Giants, we will take competent. Here are 5 numbers that tell the story of the game.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Devon Givens Show 12-07-2021

Devon opens the show with some thoughts on the Jalen Hurts vs Gardner Minshew conversation. He is also curious what type of traits you look for in a franchise quarterback. Devon also reacts to some CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard news.
FOOTBALL

