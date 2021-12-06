ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Youngest Shasta County COVID-19 death reported Monday

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Health and Human Services (SCHHS) reported the youngest COVID-19 death in the county...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 11

Isitoveryet?
1d ago

seriously your reporting the youngest and it's a man in his 20s. let's see this must be to boost the booster shots!! fake news acting like a very young child#😡

Reply
6
!Normal
1d ago

youngest murder. there's plenty of known and cheaply available treatments for covid. they make a killing killing you

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Icu

Comments / 0

Community Policy