FASIG-TIPTON: OF STAKES WINNERS AND FAMOUS SIBS

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 51-5-4-6In her debut #1 Carnival Lucky (5-2) was a bit outfooted in a one-turn dash. The added ground she’ll get here today in her second start probably will help the cause, and against a pretty modest group of maidens, any improvement should put her in the mix… Another who was outfooted on debut but gets more ground today is #5 Classy Jean (15-1). This one’s been away since May, though, and the work tab doesn’t reveal much; you’ll want to watch the tote board a bit… Morning line favorite #4 Taptap (8-5) won at this level but was DQed 14 months ago, but she’s been beaten nine straight since, and with declining recent form, she’s hard to endorse at short odds. Returning to state-bred company aids the cause… #6 Woodsong’s Castle (4-1) has had the occasional decent try but remains winless in 19 career outings…

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO