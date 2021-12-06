ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FASIG-TIPTON: OF STAKES WINNERS AND FAMOUS SIBS

By Frank Vespe
theracingbiz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn each of the last two years, the sale topper at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic mixed sale has been a horse of racing age originally belonging to Joe Besecker. History will have at least a fighting chance to repeat itself in this year’s event. The one-day sale takes place Tuesday, December 7...

www.theracingbiz.com

theracingbiz.com

A STEP FORWARD AT LAUREL PARK

The entire width of Laurel Park’s main track will be open Tuesday morning, December 7 for the first time since November 28, the Maryland Jockey Club said via text message Monday afternoon. The track will be open for normal training hours with “no dogs up,” the message read. However,...
POLITICS
theracingbiz.com

LAUREL PARK TRACK REMAINS PARTIALLY CLOSED

The work on the Laurel Park main track will continue into the new week, the Maryland Jockey Club announced Sunday via text message. Once again Monday, horses will only be permitted to gallop on the outer portion of the track, with no workers allowed; no word yet as to when the track may fully reopen. It will be the eighth consecutive day without works at the central Maryland track.
SPORTS
pioneertribune.com

Winner, Winner

Fred LaMuth, of the “Rat Camp”, shot this 10-point on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. in an undisclosed location.
BASKETBALL
theracingbiz.com

WITTY ROMPS IN PENNSYLVANIA NURSERY

Witty, a half brother to graded stakes winner Caravel, handily defeated nine rivals in the $200,000 Pennsylvania Nursery Stakes at Parx Racing in a 5 1/2-length triumph. A homebred for Elizabeth Merryman, the two-year-old Pennsylvania-bred son of Great Notion earned his second career victory and gave McLane Hendriks his first career winner as a trainer in the Pennsylvania Nursery Stakes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Maryland State
theracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: PENNSYLVANIA NURSERY S.

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:10 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Disco Ebo dominated the $200,000 Shamrock Rose Stakes for PA-bred fillies at Penn National November 26. This afternoon the two-year-old Weigelia filly will tackle the boys in the $200,000, 7-furlong Pennsylvania Nursery Stakes at Parx Racing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theracingbiz.com

BREEDERS’ CUP WINNERS LEAD TOP MIDLANTIC-BRED POLL

A pair of Maryland-bred Breeders’ Cup winners top the latest edition of the Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred/The Racing Biz Top Midlantic-bred Poll, released December 10. As he has been in every poll of 2021, Knicks Go tops the list. The Paynter horse posted a dominant win in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar to cap a season in which he won three Grade 1 races and five races overall.
ANIMALS
theracingbiz.com

MARYLAND BREEDERs AWARDS ENHANCED, MODIFIED

As the New Year approaches, the Maryland Horse Breeders Association announced today that the Maryland Bred Fund will implement additional incentives that have been approved by the Maryland Racing Commission. In addition to increasing Breeder and Stallion bonuses on all stakes races in Maryland, there will be two new plans...
MARYLAND STATE
theracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: DECEMBER 10

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 51-5-4-6In her debut #1 Carnival Lucky (5-2) was a bit outfooted in a one-turn dash. The added ground she’ll get here today in her second start probably will help the cause, and against a pretty modest group of maidens, any improvement should put her in the mix… Another who was outfooted on debut but gets more ground today is #5 Classy Jean (15-1). This one’s been away since May, though, and the work tab doesn’t reveal much; you’ll want to watch the tote board a bit… Morning line favorite #4 Taptap (8-5) won at this level but was DQed 14 months ago, but she’s been beaten nine straight since, and with declining recent form, she’s hard to endorse at short odds. Returning to state-bred company aids the cause… #6 Woodsong’s Castle (4-1) has had the occasional decent try but remains winless in 19 career outings…
CHARLES TOWN, WV
George Chestnut
theracingbiz.com

BACKTRACKS: SUN BEAU SHINES BRIGHTEST

Great racehorses come in a variety of packages. Some are gray, some bay; some stand head and shoulders about their competition while others are dynamite in compact packages. They can rise to the highest heights and then be gone in barely a season or two; others are stalwart and steadfast through multiple seasons.
ANIMALS
theracingbiz.com

RACING AGE HORSES POWER FASIG-TIPTON MIXED

Fasig-Tipton Midlantic held its 2021 mixed sale Tuesday at the Timonium Fairgrounds, and results were up strongly versus 2020, though they were down somewhat from the record-setting 2019 sale. Charles Town Races will kick off its 2022 season January 6, the track announced, and while it’s slated to run 220...
CHARLES TOWN, WV
CBS Baltimore

Meet Knicks Go, Maryland-Bred Racing Superstar, And Breeder Sabrina Moore

GLYNDON, Md. (WJZ) — Well, some call him the best racehorse in the world. He is definitely the hottest horse in America, and he was bred and born right here in Maryland. The woman behind this extraordinary Maryland-bred thoroughbred just turned 30 years old. Meet Sabrina Moore and Knicks Go. GreenMount Farm isn’t large as horse farms in Baltimore County go, but something magical happened here January 2016. In this barn, this stall Kosmo’s Buddy gave birth to a little colt. At the moment of his birth, Moore didn’t know she had a future winner. But boy, is he. DEL MAR, CA- NOVEMBER...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
#Fasig Tipton#Sibs#Ravens#Maiden Race#Maryland Million Nursery#Greenmount Farm#Penn National

