Public Safety

Four children dead and a nation shrugs

By John L. Micek
newspressnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies in Michigan will set an empty place at the table this holiday season in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four children dead and seven more injured. The deaths at Oxford this week came a little more than two weeks before the...

www.newspressnow.com

PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
HINCKLEY, MN
POLITICS
PHARMACEUTICALS
CONGRESS & COURTS
HEALTH
ENVIRONMENT
PUBLIC HEALTH
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

