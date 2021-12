Steve Durbin is Chief Executive of Information Security Forum. He is a frequent speaker on the Board's role in cybersecurity and technology. Cybercrime is a major threat to every industry and organization in the world. No wonder global entities are desperately seeking a silver bullet that can somehow neutralize cybersecurity threats. Right now, the cybersecurity industry is abuzz with "zero trust," a catchphrase described as a panacea for all security woes. Even the Biden administration announced a zero-trust framework for all federal networks and systems. That said, there is growing confusion surrounding the topic, so businesses should understand what zero trust is and isn’t.

