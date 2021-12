The LA Rams are now in the throes of losing their third game, and there is no end in sight. This is not a good team. It’s a team that is crushing any hopes of relevance from a vicious cycle of mistakes and miscues. Over the past three games, the Rams have turned the football over seven times. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown a pick-six in each loss. The Rams can point to 45 points surrendered in the past three games as a result of offensive mistakes.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO