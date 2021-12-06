Mae L. Dickerson – Service 12/10/21 At 10 A.M.

Six passengers, including TV host Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of legendary astronaut Alan Shepard, launched aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft for a 10-minute ride to space and back on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Watch how the mission unfolded.
The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
For two weeks prosecutors have been trying to put Ghislaine Maxwell where they want her — at the heart of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Maxwell, the prosecutors have contended during her trial in New York City, was not an unwilling accomplice as the defense has argued — and will continue to argue, they say — now that the government has presented its case and the four women she is accused of trafficking as minors, mostly in the 1990s, have told their stories.
Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose sharply...
Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty of lying to police last week after he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019 and, of all things, a Subway sandwich was a key piece of evidence in the case against him, the former Chicago police superintendent said, according to reports.
(CNN) — For a musician whose commercial peak came more than 50 years ago, Michael Nesmith had a rousing swan song. The singer and guitarist for the Monkees died Friday of heart failure at his home in California. He was 78. Only weeks earlier, Nesmith was performing before thousands...
Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
New York's governor has ordered a mask mandate at all indoor public places unless a COVID-19 vaccine requirement is in effect at a particular business or venue. The measure is effective starting on Monday until January 15, at which point the state will re-evaluate, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The...
The Denver Broncos announced that they will honor former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that there will be a pregame moment of silence and a video tribute. Broncos players will also wear Thomas’ No. 88 on their helmets.
